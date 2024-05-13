All 49ers

What Jared Goff's Contract Extension Means for Brock Purdy

When it's Purdy's turn for an extension, he won't accept $53 million per season, which is what the Lions will give Goff.

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
This is good for Brock Purdy but not so good for the 49ers.

The Detroit Lions just gave Jared Goff a four-year, $212 million contract extension, which in a sense is good news for the 49ers because it almost guarantees that the Lions won't win a Super Bowl any time soon. That's just way too much money to give a quarterback who's good but limited.

But the news is not ideal for the 49ers because Brock Purdy will be eligible for a contract extension next year. And although he has his own limitations, he definitely is better than Goff, who can't do anything off-script. Purdy can create a few plays on his own.

So when it's Purdy's turn for an extension, he won't accept $53 million per season, which is what the Lions will give Goff. To keep Purdy around long-term, the 49ers probably will have to give him somewhere between $55 million and $60 million per season, And that's just too much for him.

Don't get me wrong -- Purdy is a good quarterback. But he's not a great one. And paying good quarterbacks top dollar is a bad idea.

Purdy is a great fit for the 49ers' offense and he ad-libs well, too. But he doesn't have much arm talent and he's not a great athlete, so most of his performances in the playoffs have been decidedly mediocre.

The 49ers still have another year to decide if they want to pay Purdy, but it seems like they already have made up their mind.

