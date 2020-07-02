All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

What Kind of Role could Jauan Jennings Carve Out as a Rookie?

Nicholas Cothrel

Aside from Deebo Samuel, the 49ers entered the offseason with several questions surrounding their wide-receiver core.

With minimal cap space, the team's front office didn’t do much to sure up the position in free agency. Instead, they took the approach of adding multiple pass-catchers through the NFL Draft. In the first round, they drafted Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk, and in the seventh round they selected Tennessee’s Jauan Jennings.

Aiyuk was highly coveted entering the draft and his expectations are already buzzing for what's next. But what type of skill set does Jennings bring to Kyle Shanahan’s offense?

Shanahan’s blueprint for his receivers has been clearly laid out. He gravitates towards big body pass-catchers who can create yards on their own after the catch with speed or physicality. At 6’3”, 215-pounds, Jennings has the frame that contains a large catch radius while also being able to fight through tacklers with his considerably large body type. 

Shanahan shared his initial thoughts after the conclusion of the draft on what he saw from Jennings throughout the scouting process: 

"He was one of our most favorite guys to watch," said Shanahan. "He’s a bulldog. He usually plays in the slot. I feel like he could probably play linebacker if he wants. He’s willing to fight everybody out there. He fights for yards. He makes plays, and there’s a mindset to that guy that you don’t have to talk to him to hear about.”

As Shanahan pointed out, Jennings has experience lining up in the slot. While he is much bigger than the majority of slot receivers in the NFL, the 49ers could utilize him as their "big-slot" option. Essentially, Jennings could do the bulk of his work over the middle of the field, providing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with a sizable check-down option who's likely to see a lot of matchups against the opposing team's group of linebackers. 

Jennings has the length of a prototypical X or Z receiver. However, he doesn't have the burning speed to beat cornerbacks on the deep ball when lining up out wide. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Jennings recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.72 seconds, which ranked in the bottom two percentile of qualified wide receivers. 

His 40-yard dash was a big reason why he was still available in the seventh round, as that gained a lot of attention to his diminishing draft stock. 

All things aside, Jennings will now be judged by how he performs on the football field, versus how fast he can run and how high he can jump at a Combine. He was a productive player in his final season in college, posting 969 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. 

But can he bring a new dimension to the 49ers passing game as a bona-fide slot receiver? Time will tell.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Real Reason the 49ers Re-Signed Arik Armstead and not DeForest Buckner

Here's why the 49ers signed Arik Armstead instead of DeForest Buckner.

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

How the Jamal Adams Saga could Play Out

A trade that would send Jamal Adams to the 49ers reportedly is picking up steam. Here's how that trade could play out.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Why 2020 is a Make-or-Break Season for Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers can cut or trade Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021, so 2020 is a critical season for him.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

The Biggest 49ers Storylines Heading into 2020 Season

These are the biggest stories about the 49ers heading into the 2020 season.

Grant Cohn

by

Dirtysouthmaui

Who will be the 49ers’ Defensive Dark Horse in 2020?

Here's why linebacker Dre Greenlaw will be the 49ers defensive dark horse in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

The 49ers' Most Overlooked Loss of 2020

Here's why Joe Woods was the 49ers' most overlooked loss of 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

Recapping the 49ers All-Decade Offense

Here are the 49ers' best offensive players of the 2010s.

Nick_Newman

Evaluating the 49ers New-Look Offensive Line

Taking a look at the 49ers' younger, fresh-faced offensive line.

Leo Luna

Contract Season: Will the 49ers Re-Sign Trent Williams in 2021?

Left tackle Trent Williams will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Will the 49ers re-sign him?

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

Who Will be the 49ers' Offensive Dark Horse in 2020?

Here's why Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd will be the 49ers offensive dark horses in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41