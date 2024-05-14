All 49ers

What Ricky Pearsall Needs to Show During OTAs

Ricky Pearsall didn't get to show much during rookie minicamp.

He warmed up with the other wide receivers, then he participated in 7-on-7 team drills, which lasted roughly 20 minutes. And he got four targets and caught none of them. Some of the passes were errant, and one was dropped. But we learned the most on the plays when he wasn't targeted.

Pearsall lined up across from second-round pick Renardo Green three times. The first two times, Green jammed Pearsall at the line of scrimmage and shut him down. The third time, Green played 9 yards off Pearsall and gave him a free release, which allowed him to run a beautiful stutter-go double move. Green panicked and grabbed Pearsall, and the quarterback threw the ball away.

So we know Pearsall can create separation near the sideline if the cornerback gives him a cushion. Now he needs to show that he can beat press man-to-man coverage. Because he struggled against it in college and at rookie minicamp. And if he can't beat it, that's all he'll get in the NFL.

In addition, Pearsall needs to show he can run the dig route and catch the ball in traffic over the middle. The dig route is the most important route in the 49ers offense -- it's an in-breaking route behind linebackers who usually are reacting to a play-action fake. Pearsall doesn't have long arms, which means he doesn't have a large catch radius. But does he have the strength and toughness to make those catches while getting hit by multiple defenders? Because Jennings has strength, toughness and a giant catch radius. That's why he's the starting slot receiver.

We know Pearsall moves well. Now we need to see the rest of his game.

