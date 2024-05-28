What Role Will Ambry Thomas Have on the 49ers in 2024?
2023 saw two versions of Ambry Thomas.
In the beginning, Thomas showed the usual unreliable version of himself on the field. However, Thomas flipped that in Week 10 when the San Francisco 49ers came out of their Bye week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Thomas was reinstalled as the starter and had arguably his best game of his career. After that, Thomas remained as the starter where he did a fairly solid job. Unfortunately, Thomas would slip up in the playoffs and would not be a starter when the 49ers appeared in the Super Bowl.
It is clear that the 49ers still don't fully trust Thomas. That notion has only further cemented after the 49ers signed a few cornerbacks and drafted one. It would be unwise for Thomas to expect to be handed the starting role again. He will have to try to earn it as he has the last few years.
So, what role will Thomas end up having on the 49ers in 2024?
I think Thomas' time with the 49ers will come to an end after this season. All of the 49ers' moves from this offseason indicates they are done trying to make it work with him. In fact, the only reason Thomas became a starter for the second-half of the 2023 season was due to atrocious performances from former slot corner starter Isaiah Oliver.
Thomas didn't start because the 49ers believed him in. They did it because they felt they had no other choice. Credit to Thomas for making the most of his opportunity. It is why Pro Football Focus gave him his highest season grade of his career.
But again, Thomas reverted back to his old self in the playoffs to the point the 49ers viewed him as unplayable. It is unfortunate considering the strides Thomas made, especially with his confidence. Now, he faces an offseason where he needs to work to earn that starting role again, and I don't see it coming to fruition.
He has to compete with rookie Renardo Green who might be the nickel starter, Isaac Yiadom, and veteran Rock Ya-Sin. Not to mention the other players on the roster like Samuel Womack and Darrell Luter Jr. who could bury him on the depth chart. It just all feels too much for Thomas to overcome given the crowded position.
Thomas will more than likely find himself as just a special teams player who will need either an injury or another poor performance from someone for him to get back on defense.