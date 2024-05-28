All 49ers

What Role Will Ambry Thomas Have on the 49ers in 2024?

Ambry Thomas is going to have to compete for a starting job again after the 49ers brought in a bunch of players at cornerback. What will his role end up being?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 31, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

2023 saw two versions of Ambry Thomas.

In the beginning, Thomas showed the usual unreliable version of himself on the field. However, Thomas flipped that in Week 10 when the San Francisco 49ers came out of their Bye week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thomas was reinstalled as the starter and had arguably his best game of his career. After that, Thomas remained as the starter where he did a fairly solid job. Unfortunately, Thomas would slip up in the playoffs and would not be a starter when the 49ers appeared in the Super Bowl.

It is clear that the 49ers still don't fully trust Thomas. That notion has only further cemented after the 49ers signed a few cornerbacks and drafted one. It would be unwise for Thomas to expect to be handed the starting role again. He will have to try to earn it as he has the last few years.

So, what role will Thomas end up having on the 49ers in 2024?

I think Thomas' time with the 49ers will come to an end after this season. All of the 49ers' moves from this offseason indicates they are done trying to make it work with him. In fact, the only reason Thomas became a starter for the second-half of the 2023 season was due to atrocious performances from former slot corner starter Isaiah Oliver.

Thomas didn't start because the 49ers believed him in. They did it because they felt they had no other choice. Credit to Thomas for making the most of his opportunity. It is why Pro Football Focus gave him his highest season grade of his career.

But again, Thomas reverted back to his old self in the playoffs to the point the 49ers viewed him as unplayable. It is unfortunate considering the strides Thomas made, especially with his confidence. Now, he faces an offseason where he needs to work to earn that starting role again, and I don't see it coming to fruition.

He has to compete with rookie Renardo Green who might be the nickel starter, Isaac Yiadom, and veteran Rock Ya-Sin. Not to mention the other players on the roster like Samuel Womack and Darrell Luter Jr. who could bury him on the depth chart. It just all feels too much for Thomas to overcome given the crowded position.

Thomas will more than likely find himself as just a special teams player who will need either an injury or another poor performance from someone for him to get back on defense.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.