What the 49ers Re-Signing Jaquiski Tartt Means for Tarvarius Moore

He's baaaaaaack.

The 49ers and safety Jaquiski Tartt have agreed to a one-year deal, per Peter Schrager.

This should not come as a surprise. On Sunday, I wrote about how the stagnant free agent market that Tartt was facing could lure him back to the 49ers. Sure enough, that is what happened a day later.

It may not have been surprising at this point, but prior to free agency it seemed like Tartt was a lock to leave the 49ers. That meant Tarvarius Moore would fill in with Tartt gone. I am sure he expected the starting role, or at least that was a plan in mind for the 49ers.

Now that Tartt is back, what does his re-signing mean for Moore?

Obviously, it means practically the same as it always has. Tartt is going to be the starter, while Moore will be suited for special teams and in some rotational role if possible. But there is more to it than just that.

It means that the 49ers do not view Moore as part of their future. That he is simply just a depth player and nothing more. If the 49ers believed Moore was sufficient, or that they could develop him, he would have been the starter in 2021. But re-signing Tartt shows that they are not comfortable moving on right now.

What Moore should takeaway from Tartt's re-signing is a sign to continue to ascend his performance. He could change the mind of Kyle Shanahan, who is the one that determines whether Moore plays or not, by improving. Shanahan in the past has been pretty vocal about what Moore needs to improve on and that he isn't there yet essentially.

In that sense, it is a no brainer to bring back Tartt with his market low. Besides, Tartt is most likely going to miss a handful of games again, so that will be Moore's chance to show his stuff. Plus, he acts as a nickel corner backup in the 49ers' minds as they have given him plenty of reps in that role during past practices.

The clock is ticking for Moore if he wants to supplant Tartt in the future.