What the 49ers Would Have To Trade for Deshaun Watson

Two big pieces of information just broke regarding Deshaun Watson and the 49ers.

In an article that reads like Watson's agent wrote it, we learn that the 49ers and Dolphins are two of Watson's preferred destinations, and it seems the Dolphins are prepared to offer two first-round picks this year, a first-round pick next year and their first-round pick from 2020 (quarterback Tua Tagovailoa) in a deal for Watson.

Could the 49ers swoop in and offer a better deal?

They clearly have to come up with at least four past, present or future first-round picks. And they don't have two first-rounders this year like the Dolphins do, so the 49ers will have to get creative.

They'll have to offer multiple players and picks.

And the Texans just cut defensive end J.J. Watt, who was the face of the franchise for the better part of a decade until Houston drafted Watson. Perhaps the Texans will want a defensive end to replace him?

They also lost star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last year when head coach Bill O'Brien, whom the Texans since have fired, traded him to the Cardinals for a running back. Perhaps the Texans will want a young wide receiver to replace Hopkins?

I'm thinking a trade package of 2019 first-round pick Nick Bosa, 2020 first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk, the 2021 first-rounder and the 2022 first-rounder would grab the Texans' attention. That's probably the best offer the 49ers can make.

And if the Texans accept it, the 49ers would get their franchise quarterback.

Will the Texans accept it? Will the 49ers even make the offer?

We'll find out soon enough.