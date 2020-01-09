Santa Clara - 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander has been working his magic to recover from a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered on Halloween night.

When the injury was sustained, Alexander was placed on injured reserve. There was no thought of him making his return due to the severity of his injury. It was pretty much definite that his 2019 season was over. However, Alexander refused to sit idly by while his team is battling for the Lombardi Trophy.

Against the Minnesota Vikings this Saturday in the divisional playoff game, Alexander is set to make his return to the field. Although limited, he looked rather strong during the week of practice. Alexander had to wear the blue, no-contact jersey for each of the three practices he participated in.

It is why I am a bit skeptical that he plays on Saturday since Jaquiski Tartt was not activated after participating all week in the blue, no-contact jersey. Despite that, the noise around the building is that Alexander is a lock to play. He sure is speaking like he will play judging from the video taken below.

Assuming he does play, here is what to expect from Kwon Alexander's return.

First and foremost, you can expect him to have the same swagger and fired up energy. Alexander is an everlasting flame that refuses to die out. He just injects hunger into his team. Even during his interviews he conducts himself with the utmost confidence. He's just ready to get out there and be with his teammates.

The reverse is also true. Every player on the 49ers is ecstatic about the return of Alexander. When asked what it was like having him back at practice this week, Fred Warner answered, “It's been legendary." He said.

"No, it's been really great. Just a different swag, energy out there when he's on the field. It's great having him back out there. He looks great. Should be fun having him back out there this weekend.”

The energy part is well-noted, but what about his on the field production? How much will he be utilized? Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has shed some light on these questions by making it clear that Alexander does not need to be capable of handling all of the snaps.

That is because Dre Greenlaw has carved himself a role on the defense. It was thanks to Greenlaw that the hole left by Alexander was significantly shrunk. Warner, Greenlaw and Alexander will be the core linebackers.

Expect Alexander to be out there on base defense for the bulk of the snaps and maybe even out there in nickle formations. Minnesota's offense loves to run out of tight formations and heavy sets. It is not common for them to run out of anything higher than a two wide receiver set.

Base defense just may be the predominate formation to counteract the Vikings' offense. It also helps that all three linebackers are extremely fast in all directions. Alexander's return comes at the perfect time for the 49ers, but there still should be concerns with how he will hold up.

Tearing a pectoral muscle is a severe injury. The fact that he and J.J. Watt came back after only two months is insane. But it shows the motivation they had during the rehab process to expedite it. It also doesn't hurt to have a bit of pain tolerance.

Watch how Alexander attacks the sled during practice on Tuesday. That is a positive sign of how his muscle is holding up since he has to use his chest when exploding through. Still, Alexander did not go through any contact during the week so who knows how his pectoral muscle will respond after taking a few.

If he can come out unscathed, then Alexander will make an impact on Saturday. Expect him to be in a limited capacity just like how he was in practice this week. Conditioning won't be an issue, but the contact will. I would say that he will be in base and in passing downs for about half of the time.

Even if he cannot be out there for long, the San Francisco 49ers will benefit from him just being suited up with them. A playoff game needs energy and what better way to receive it than from the electric man himself.