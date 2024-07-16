What Will Happen With Brandon Aiyuk Requesting A Trade?
Ladies and Gentlemen, it has finally happened. Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the 49ers after contract talks have come to a complete halt, not receiving an offer since May. With this new information, speculations on his future are automatically being spoken on. So what will happen? I believe there are a few options, and some of the Niners faithful may not be too keen on them.
1. Brandon Aiyuk holds out this season and gets traded next season
As much as the media will say the organization holds all the power, I'd like to disagree. Yes, the Niners pay Aiyuk and could fine him every week and decide to take no offers until his contract expires, but what good does that do for them? All they would be doing is having a guy on their roster that they pay a lot of money and don't play. It'd be worse than paying Trey Lance while he's on the Cowboys. So would they be willing to do that? I'd assume they'd do it until they get an offer that they want, which realistically won't happen. Teams are aware that he wants out and won't give a full haul until the market for Aiyuk gets competitive. So Aiyuk could holdout and force the Niners to decide in the offseason, but is it the best decision not to play in one of your prime years?
2. Aiyuk holds out for some of the season, but a deal is made and he returns.
This is the one that feels most realistic to me. We've seen it in the past with a guy like Johnathon Taylor who holds out for a chunk of the year and gets the contract he wants to return. It's best for both parties, the Niners get to keep one of their best players on a long term deal and Aiyuk gets the money he's earned and ability to win a title. The Niners have done this in the past with Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa, players who were unhappy with their contracts and made it clear they wanted change to happen, and change did. They got the money they deserved, so why can't they go 3-3 and get Aiyuk to sign? Although that seems amazing and my Niners fans are filled with optimism, it's time I bring you back to Earth. This section also includes the scenario that Aiyuk gets traded to a team that immediately gives him a new contract to end his holdout (*cough* the Washington Commanders *cough*). This option feels best for Aiyuk, he gets to be a part of a massive rebuild with one of his best friends throwing him the football. And on top of that, likely more money than the Niners would've ever offered him. Plus the Niners would likely get good talent or draft picks in a trade that they can use to help compete. It's a win-win for everyone involved.
3. Aiyuk doesn't holdout
This is the one that feels so farfetched, but in this crazy world we live in who can say its impossible? In this scenario, Aiyuk realizes that his best chance to win a Super Bowl is right now and accepts that he won't get a new deal this season. With his big media tour he's on, I don't anticipate this coming true, he's spent his offseason trying to make his contract negotiations public for his benefit and at the Niners loss. Does him coming back after burning the bridge make sense? Not really, but when Deebo Samuel wanted out we all thought he would go and he didn't, whose to say Aiyuk does the same thing? I know I'll be hoping it works out, just like you.
So all in all, its a really blurred situation. Nothing feels certain about Aiyuk's future on the team, and especially about another team. The Niners have expressed that they will not be taking offers for Aiyuk anytime soon, but maybe it'll change at the trade deadline or in the offseason. What I do know is that every option is open for now, anything can happen in the NFL.