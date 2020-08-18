What's the Deal With 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?

Jimmy Garoppolo has been a lightning rod for criticism since the 49ers traded for him in 2017. Those criticisms have only grown louder following the loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV. It begs the question:

What’s the deal with Jimmy Garoppolo?

Over the first three seasons under Kyle Shanahan including the playoff run a season ago, the 49ers have managed a record of 25-26. Quarterbacks Brian Hoyer, C.J. Beathard, and Nick Mullens managed a record of 5-20 during that time. Jimmy Garoppolo on the other hand is 20-6. It’s not close.

In 2019, his first full season as an NFL starting quarterback, Garoppolo led an offense that finished second in points scored on the way to the organization's second Super Bowl berth in the last twenty five years. Along the way Garoppolo finished among the top 10 quarterbacks in completion percentage, touchdown percentage, first downs, yards per attempt, yards per completion, quarterback rating and fourth-quarter comebacks. Not bad for a guy who came into the season with a total of nine NFL starts under his belt.

None of this is to say that there isn’t room for improvement in Garoppolo’s play. The first area to look at is his decision-making. Garoppolo is a bit of a gunslinger, an attribute that played a large role in him being among the worst quarterbacks in interception percentage in 2019.

At times it appears that he locks onto a receiver from the snap and tries to force the ball in no matter what, not to mention the occasional ball that he will throw up for grabs. One example of this would be his first interception in the Super Bowl. Instead of taking the sack and living to play another down, Garoppolo threw a prayer towards Deebo Samuel along the right sideline and Bashaud Breeland picked it off to set Kansas City up with great field position.

The other two areas that Garoppolo needs to work on are throws that go outside the numbers and his deep ball accuracy. Garoppolo has never had exceptional arm strength, a necessity for throws to the outside, and his velocity took a hit following this 2018 knee injury. This has been due in large part to a lack of leg drive from his right foot to his left. Just like a pitcher will gain velocity through the weight transfer during a pitch, the same applies to quarterback play.

Lack of deep-ball accuracy is something that reared its ugly head near the end of the Super Bowl when Garoppolo missed an open Emmanuel Sanders for a potential go-ahead score. While there are plenty of numbers out there that will say Garoppolo was among the most efficient deep-ball throwers a season ago, what they miss is a very subtle distinction. Garoppolo is helped out by having a number of wide open downfield throws, mostly coming off play action that is causing confusion in the secondary. It is the tighter throws such as the Sanders play that Garoppolo needs to improve on.

With Jimmy Garoppolo under center, the 49ers have their first franchise quarterback since the late 90’s, and go into 2020 with one of the top ten quarterbacks in the NFL.