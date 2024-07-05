When 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Likely will Return from Achilles Surgery
It has been fewer than four months since Dre Greenlaw ruptured his Achilles' tendon while running onto the field during the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.
The 49ers expect Greenlaw to make a full recover this year and to return to the field at some point, but not at first -- that's why they signed veteran linebacker De'Vondre Campbell this offseason. He is expected to start at weakside linebacker until Greenlaw comes back. When will that be?
It seems highly unlikely that Greenlaw will be able to do any football-related activities during training camp, which starts at the end of the month. So playing in the season opener seems unrealistic. At that point, he would be just seven months removed from his injury.
The most likely outcome for Greenlaw is that the 49ers will place him on the Physically Unable to Perform list -- or the PUP list -- to start the season. The PUP list is for players who suffered injuries while playing football, and they have to miss a minimum of four games.
So theoretically, Greenlaw could return as early as Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. But even that would be extremely aggressive. The 49ers would be wise to go slowly with Greenlaw, because he's so important to their defense and they can't afford for him to suffer a setback or another serious injury.
As long as Greenlaw is 100 percent healthy and ready to play for the playoffs, that's a win for the 49ers. Anything else he gives them this season is a bonus.