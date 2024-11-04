Where the 49ers Stand in the NFC and the NFC West After Week 9
The 49ers are in a tough spot.
They didn't play this weekend, but every other team in their division did. And the Cardinals beat the Bears and the Rams beat the Seahawks. Which means the Cardinals are in first place in the NFC West, the Rams are in second place, the 49ers are in third place and the Seahawks are in last.
Of course, the Cardinals have just one more win than the 49ers. But the Cardinals beat the 49ers head-to-head a few weeks ago, so they currently have the tie-breaker. And the Rams beat the 49ers as well, which is why the Rams are ahead of them despite having the same record.
In addition, the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers today, so the 49ers can forget about getting the no. 1 seed. The Lions have been a juggernaut all season -- they seem like the class of the NFC if not the entire league. They have the best offensive line, two excellent running backs, a terrific tight end, two explosive wide receivers and the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.
So even if Christian McCaffrey comes back for the second half of the season, there's no guarantee the 49ers will return to the Super Bowl. The NFC and the NFC West are much more competitive than it was a year ago and the 49ers have regressed. Their defense is ordinary and their special teams are horrible.
We'll see if the 49ers can catch the Cardinals and Rams.