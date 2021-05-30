Ranking The NFC

After finishing with the second-worst record in the league in 2018, San Francisco made a number of moves to improve the roster and ended up reaching the Super Bowl the following season.

Things can change fast in the NFL. A team might finish among the worst in the league one season and then be in the playoffs the next.

Fans of the 49ers know this well. After finishing with the second-worst record in the league in 2018, San Francisco made a number of moves to improve the roster and ended up reaching the Super Bowl the following season.

Now that the early part of free agency and the draft have been completed and teams have moved into the OTA period of the offseason, here is how I would rank teams in the NFC.

16. Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles have a rookie head coach and a quarterback depth chart which consists of Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco and Jamie Newman. They will be lucky to win more than four games.

15. Detroit Lions: The Lions only hope to not finish near the bottom of the NFC once again is to follow the marching orders of their head coach, Dan Campbell, and take some knee caps from their opponent. Moving from Matthew Stafford to Jared Goff is a downgrade at the most important position

14. Carolina Panthers: Carolina traded for Sam Darnold, who has a few highlight reel plays while running around. That should come in handy considering how bad the Panthers offensive line is.

13. New York Giants: The Giants have been the worst team in the NFC the past four seasons. Saquon Barkley has played only 15 games the past two seasons and Daniel Jones can’t help but turn the ball over.

12. Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers has said he doesn’t want to play for the Packers any longer and has stayed away so far this offseason.

11. New Orleans Saints: With Drew Brees retiring, the quarterback position will be a huge question mark here. While New Orleans has gone 8-1 without Brees the past couple seasons, only one of those wins came against a team with a winning record.

10. Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta could not hold onto a lead last season, causing the team to bring in Arthur Smith as their new head coach. An increased focus on the run game could turn their fortunes around quickly.

9. Chicago Bears: The Bears were able to reach the playoffs last season on the back of their defense. This offseason, they brought in Andy Dalton, who reached the playoffs his first five seasons in the league, and used their first-round draft pick on Justin Fields.

8. Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals were in position to reach the playoffs last year before losing their final two games of the season. A.J. Green has been brought in to replace Larry Fitzgerald, and the Cardinals also added J.J. Watt and Malcolm Butler. Despite this, Arizona will still come up one spot short of the playoffs again.

7. Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott returns after missing most of 2020 with a broken leg. Dan Quinn replaces Mike Nolan at defensive coordinator, a move that could pay off with a trip to the playoffs.

6. Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings defense should be much improved after suffering a number of injuries in 2020. The offensive skill positions give Kirk Cousins a number of weapons. With Aaron Rodgers likely not returning to Green Bay, Minnesota should be considered the favorites to win the NFC North.

5. Washington Football Team: The Football Team was dominant on defense a season ago. If they can maintain that level of play and Ryan Fitzpatrick is able to be a consistent upgrade at quarterback, a return trip to the playoffs will be likely.

4. Los Angeles Rams: The Rams have reached the playoffs in three of four seasons under Sean McVay, and upgraded at quarterback when they moved Jared Goff to Detroit in favor of Matthew Stafford.

3. San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers made a bold move to trade up for Trey Lance. Outside of that move, they were pretty conservative, bringing back most of their own free agents despite many having injury issues that contributed to them finishing under .500 for the third time in four seasons under Kyle Shanahan. If they can stay healthy, the 49ers can finish among the top teams in the NFC, especially with Green Bay and New Orleans dropping back.

2. Seattle Seahawks: Every year, the expectation is that the Seahawks will falter, yet when the dust settles, they find themselves in the fight for the championship in the NFC West. Even with Russell Wilson having a “down year,” Seattle was able to put together a 12-4 record in 2020. The additions of Akhello Witherspoon and Kerry Hyder should offset the losses defensively, and Gerald Everett is a very talented tight end who has found success under new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady.