Which 49ers 2020 Draft Pick is Likeliest to Breakout in 2021?

Brandon Aiyuk and Javon Kinlaw are coming off some sweet rookie seasons, but which is likeliest to breakout in 2021?

Only five players make up the 49ers 2020 draft class.

Of those five, just two are starters and will expectedly be impact players in 2021.

Those players are Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk. Both are entering their sophomore season in the league and are coming off pretty sweet rookie seasons, especially Aiyuk. Now these two will have officially gotten some offseason practices under their belt and will get to endure preseason as well. That was something that certainly would have benefitted them last season.

2021 brings about high expectations for both Kinlaw and Aiyuk. It is only natural considering their value as first-round draft picks. Both are poised to make a leap this upcoming season and build upon their growth from last season, but which of them is likeliest to breakout in 2021?

Aiyuk is the best bet here.

That is not to say that Kinlaw won't have a solid season because I believe he will. I just don't see Kinlaw breaking out and being that dominant force like Aiyuk can be. What Aiyuk did last season with a revolving door of average-to-poor quarterbacks was a sight to see. Not many rookie wide receivers would excel in that scenario. While it does help to have a great offensive coach in Kyle Shanahan, Aiyuk was still making plays with inconsistent throws and late reads from the quarterbacks.

He should easily be able to build upon that in 2021 and then some given what he has shown, especially once Trey Lance takes over as the starter. That is when the ceiling for his potential this season will be blown sky high. He'll be able to have a quarterback who can hit him in stride on intermediate routes so he can execute those chunk-impact plays. Aiyuk should easily become a favorite target for Lance as he is arguably the second-best receiver on the 49ers. The two have also spent some time together this offseason working out, so there is that rapport they have already created.

The ideal scenario here for the 49ers is if both Aiyuk and Kinlaw break out, but with Kinlaw he will just be overshadowed by Nick Bosa and others. The only way for him to standout more than Aiyuk is if Aiyuk starts to show some inconsistency and Kinlaw is just absolutely wrecking plays on passing downs. He is capable of blowing up running plays, but defensive lineman get their most recognition from rushing the passer.

2021 is going to be an exciting year for Aiyuk.