Which 49ers Player Is Most Impacted By the Cardinals Signing J.J. Watt?

With this move the Cardinals appear to be looking to replicate the 49ers pass rush from 2019 when it carried San Francisco to the Super Bowl.
With the announcement that free agent, J.J. Watt has agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals on a 2-year, $31 million contract, the 49ers' climb out of the NFC West cellar just got a little steeper.

The veteran defensive end may be coming off the worst season of his career, finishing with only five sacks and 17 quarterback hits. To put that into perspective for 49ers fans, Watt reached opposing quarterbacks at about the same rate as Arik Armstead in 2020.

With this move the Cardinals appear to be looking to replicate the 49ers pass rush from 2019 when it carried San Francisco to the Super Bowl. If Watt can stay healthy -- he hasn’t played back-to-back full seasons since 2014-2015 -- Arizona would appear to be well on their way to doing just that by pairing him up with Chandler Jones. In each of his last three games against the 49ers, Jones has recorded a sack and two hits on the quarterback.

At first glance this signing would seem to make it even more of a necessity that San Francisco do whatever it takes to re-sign Trent Williams. One catch though. Watt has spent his entire career as a left defensive end. Unless Arizona decides to move the veteran over to the opposite side, this would mean that the 49ers offensive lineman who will most often be lined up across from Watt would be Mike McGlinchey.

Make no question about it, McGlinchey struggled in 2020, and Watt looks like exactly the type of player who will give the 2018 first round draft pick fits. Watt still has the speed to get around the edge, but it might be his power that will prove to be the biggest issue for McGlinchey.

Throughout 2020 it was not uncommon to see McGlinchey get overpowered and driven into the quarterback by a defensive end. When watching Watt last season, it’s clear that the veteran still has the ability to push offensive linemen around on a regular basis.

It might be a big blow to the 49ers if they are unable to bring Williams back, but in this case it’s all about McGlinchey being able to say he’s still here after each game against Arizona in 2021.

