Which 49ers Player is the Likeliest to Follow Robert Saleh?

Robert Saleh just completed his second interview with the Jets.

As of now, the two sides did not emerge with a deal from the interview, so Saleh is still with the 49ers until then. However, I would not rule out another team looking to dig deeper into Saleh since he did not ink a deal with the Jets. He still very well could become a head coach within the week.

If he does become a head coach, where he lands he will certainly look to bring familiar faces. Offensive assistants Mike LaFleur and Mike McDaniel have been tied to Saleh if he leaves, but what about some of the 49ers players?

The 49ers have a ton of upcoming unrestricted free agents, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Saleh is sure to tap some of these players on the shoulder to reunite with him.

The question is: which 49ers player is the likeliest to follow Saleh?

My money is on cornerback Ahkello Witherpsoon. For Witherspoon, it makes all the sense in the world for him to leave the 49ers and go with Saleh. A change of scenery was always needed for Witherspoon and ending the season on a three-game hot streak should not change that.

Not to mention that it was Saleh's scheme that amplified Witherspoon's ability and saw him return back into strong form. Knowing that, why would he not want to reunite with Saleh? He knows he can excel in Saleh's defense and knows Saleh will put his type of players on defense.

Signing Witherspoon would be a value deal for Saleh. He shouldn't cost much despite ending the season strong. Plus, Witherspoon following Saleh to his new team will essentially admit that he needs Saleh's system to continue to play at a high level.

Another player I could see teaming up with Saleh again is slot cornerback K'Waun Williams.

Saleh absolutely loves Williams because he is an all-around defender. The guy can support in run defense, cover well, and be utilized as an effective blitzer. He is every defensive coordinator's dream. Luckily for Saleh, he can make that dream player a reality again when Williams hits free agency. The only issue is that other teams will come calling.

I have seen Richard Sherman's name floating around as a player who could follow him, but I just don't see it. I do not think Saleh will want Sherman because he knows how much of a liability he is. That is why he had to play him at safety on obvious passing downs to give him the cushion to recover when he gets beat. Sherman just can't play as an every down outside cornerback any longer.

Witherspoon makes the most sense and is the likeliest to join Saleh with his new team.