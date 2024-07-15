All 49ers

Which Coach on the 49ers Faces the Most Pressure in 2024?

Kyle Shanahan will be viewed as the coach who faces the most pressure on the 49ers in 2024, but there is another who exceeds that.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen holds a press conference before the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
Pressure on the San Francisco 49ers to deliver in 2024 runs all over the franchise.

Every player, coach, front office member, and even ownership have a ton of it on their shoulders for the upcoming season. Kyle Shanahan is sure to be viewed as the person at the forefront of this since he is the head coach. There certainly are high expectations for him and rightfully so.

However, I don't believe he is the coach on the 49ers that faces the most pressure in 2024. That spot is reserved for defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen. The defense of the 49ers is looking to go back to their ways of complete dominance. Last season they lost some of their luster.

They were not bad at all by any means. Former defensive coordinator Steve Wilks had the defense playing at a high-level, but they just looked like they didn't have their normal swagger and left a lot more to be had. Sorensen steps in as a coach who needs to fix that despite having zero play calling experience.

If not, there is Brandon Staley right next to him who could potentially be his replacement should he fail. Should Shanahan once again fail in 2024, he isn't on the hot seat. He'll go back to the drawing board looking to run it back in 2025. So while there is a ton of pressure on him to deliver, it won't mean he will lose his job or even have his legacy diminished significantly.

Sorensen, on the other hand, could be another defensive coordinator that is relieved of his duties after one season. The 49ers literally have his potential replacement already on the team. The good thing for Sorensen is he was hired from within the organization, so he has leeway with the players and Shanahan.

Still, that doesn't mean he can go out there and falter often. Failure for him can mean his job, and future as a play caller is over. Failure for Shanahan means nothing as he will still be the head coach of the 49ers as if nothing ever happened.

