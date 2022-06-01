The 49ers were monsters on defense last season.

For three straight seasons they have been dominant on that side of the ball. You could even argue that they got better with DeMeco Ryans as defensive coordinator once Robert Saleh left.

Either way, pressure continues to mount on the 49ers' defense to produce. They need to be a force to be reckoned with again in 2022, especially since they might have to catch the mistakes of Trey Lance. Pressure is on the shoulders on every defensive player on the 49ers, but there is one specific player who faces the more pressure than anyone else.

So which defensive player on the 49ers faces the most pressure in 2022?

Javon Kinlaw by far.

Being drafted No. 14 in the first-round of the 2020 draft looms large on the pressure on Kinlaw's shoulder. Then it increases that he is filling in for DeForest Buckner. 2022 will now be filling in for D.J. Jones who is in Denver. Kinlaw just hasn't been able to make his mark on the team yet since being drafted.

Injuries have not been kind to him. Every year he has been bit by the injury bug and has not been able to recover. Whatever has been going on with the knee injury that he sustained in 2020 against Dallas, you could've swore he was cursed or something. Now, it appears that his knee is approaching tip-top shape. 2022 is the year he will look to beat those injuries and the "injury prone" narrative that is close to attaching to him.

At this point, all he needs to be is a dependable solid starter. The 49ers will take that in a heartbeat. Of course, the 49ers would like more from a premium draft selection, but ultimately they just need him out here. In his limited playing time, he has proven to be an excellent run defender. Rushing the passer is still yet to be seen, but if he has no issues with his knee in 2022, then he will have ample chances to demonstrate it.

Remember, there are at least a few other defensive linemen that teams have to worry about before they get to Kinlaw. 2022 can be the season Kinlaw strikes the field with Thor's Hammer. It is right there in front of him. Everything just stems from his knee and if has overcome that, then the sky's the limit for him.