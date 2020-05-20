Another round of unsung heroes is here. By this time, an unsung hero should be pretty cut and dry. It is someone who has made a significant impact to the team, but does not get the credit or recognition he or she deserves.

The unsung hero on the offense and defense of the San Francisco 49ers has already been covered this week. All that is left is to figure out is who the unsung hero is among the coaches.

There are quite a few to choose from since coaches, especially positional ones, do not get nearly enough acknowledgement. It is predominantly the head coach and the coordinators. But to be as elite as the 49ers were in 2019, they definitely have some positional coaches that deserve credit.

So who is the 49ers' unsung hero among the coaches?

Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. The work he’s put in to get his group at such a high-level over the course of one season is phenomenal. He does not get enough credit for the work he has done to make the defensive line the strength of the team, not just the defense.

Now, you could say that Kocurek is a product of an over-abundance of talent. He did take the job with DeForest Buckner rounding out as a star and Dee Ford acquired via trade. Not to mention he had the luxury of having Nick Bosa fall into his lap.

If you believe that Kocurek was essentially just a “guy”, then I would advise to think again.

Kocurek was not a product of his players. If anything, he got the most and best out of them. Arik Armstead at the time of Kocurek’s hiring in January 2019 was more of a variable, which was why I didn’t mention him prior. All of a sudden, Armstead got healthy and was able to tap into his potential with Kocurek’s guidance. It’s no wonder the 49ers’ brass wanted to bring in Kocurek. He just gets the most out of the talent that is available.

Just think about how Nick Bosa started out the season. He was firing off like a cannon, then started slowing down around mid-season. The double teams and chips were all focused on him. It was tough for him to produce much after that.

However, as the season progressed, he started figuring it out. Bosa was able to find some weak spots against chips and even double teams. That discovery can be accredited to Kocurek for teaching and Bosa for executing. The stars of the defensive line were great, but they were able to elevate thanks to their coach.

Even the players behind the stars on the depth chart are a perfect example -- D.J. Jones, Ronald Blair, and even Sheldon Day before he left. If Kyle Shanahan is an offensive genius, then Kris Kocurek is a defensive madman.

Just seeing him in action during practice last season was a treat. He challenges his players, very loudly I might say, and never accepts anything less than 100%. Best part of all is he has his group unified to make each other better.

Whenever credit and recognition is being discussed about the coaching of the San Francisco 49ers, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek needs to be in that spotlight.