Who Should be the 49ers' Red Zone and Goal Line Running Backs?

Maverick Pallack

There’s an expression in fantasy football, “Never trust a Shanahan running back.” Not because both Mike and Kyle Shanahan underutilize the run-game, but because you never know who is going to carry the load on any given day. 

The 49ers were second in the NFL in both rushing attempts and yards. If not for Baltimore’s mobile MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 176 attempts, the 49ers likely would have led the NFL in both categories. 

What gives fantasy players headaches is that there’s no consistent force in the red zone to rely on and plug in. Raheem Mostert leads the team in yards and touchdowns one week, and Tevin Coleman the next. 

Of course, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers’ goal is not to win fantasy football, it’s to win the actual game. They couldn’t care less if you started the wrong running back that week. 

But what they should care about is which running back(s) will give them the best chance to score. Those two, at least in the red zone, are Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. 

Last season, the 49ers ranked 21st in red zone touchdown success (53.2% or 33/62). That’s not good, especially for a team that prides itself on running the other team over. 

The 49ers have a diverse and versatile backfield that can succeed in a variety of roles, but Mostert (who should definitely start) and Wilson form a great one-two punch in the red zone. 

With Mostert taking control from the 25-5-yard lines and Wilson handling the goal line work, the pair would surely improve that 53.2% touchdown rate. 

As witnessed in the NFC Championship, Mostert is unstoppable when in rhythm. He’s explosive and has great vision. 

What Mostert does sacrifice with his speed is traditional lower-the-head power. That doesn’t mean he can’t bowl over a pile. He did that on his one-yard touchdown in the Super Bowl. But he’s much more fitted to be in the open field where he can burst through the line past defensive backs. In fact, on 14 regular season attempts inside the 20, he rushed for 87 yards and six touchdowns (Pro Football Reference). 

The closer to the goal line, the less room for Mostert to use his speed. This is where Wilson comes in. Wilson (6’0, 213) and Coleman (6’1, 210) are the only two 49er running backs at or above 210 pounds. 

Despite Coleman’s size, he’s not a power back. He’s a traditional do-everything running back. He is fast, pass-blocks well, holds onto the football, gets you a first down and catches the ball too. That’s why Shanahan likes him. He just won’t be a Pro Bowler. 

Wilson does not compare to Coleman in many areas, but he was more efficient on the goal line last season. Wilson was 4-for-5 (for 11 yards) on touchdown rushes inside the 5-yard line, while Coleman was 5-for-10 (for six yards). That sample is quite small but it should at least warrant a further look. 

This is not one of those “Cut Coleman” articles. He’s the second best running back on the roster and an important piece to this team. 

But Wilson and Mostert might be the best options in the red zone, and the 49ers should take advantage of that, starting week one against Arizona. 

Follow me on Twitter @Mavpallack 

