It is no secret that the 49ers will draft a quarterback with the third pick.

What is a secret or unknown is who will be the backup to the rookie quarterback assuming he starts.

The 49ers have stated that they will retain Jimmy Garoppolo unless they receive an offer they can't refuse. However, I just cannot come to grips with all of the draft capital the 49ers surrendered to move up to No. 3 and NOT start the rookie.

In that case, Garoppolo could be the backup should the 49ers not get an offer. If he does get traded, then the 49ers have Josh Rosen who could possibly suffice. There is also Alex Smith out there who could provide tutelage.

So who should the 49ers have backup their rookie quarterback?

Unless the 49ers can sign Smith, which seems impossible, or any other wise veteran, then it really doesn't matter. The backup quarterback is not a valued position. It has only become something to talk about or an area to look at because of Garoppolo. His injury woes have really made being the backup quarterback something worth talking about, which is a problem in and of itself.

The reality is if a team is worried about the backup quarterback spot, then it does not have someone it is comfortable with as the starter. In a rookie's case, it only matters if that backup is someone who can help bring the rookie up to speed a bit. The 49ers just don't have that person on the roster.

At least, player-wise they don't.

The true person that needs to provide that help is Kyle Shanahan. This is Shanahan's time to mold a quarterback, not get lazy and let a backup do his job. It is still unknown whether or not Shanahan can develop a quarterback. Regardless of who he drafts, his career will be dyed a different color with how he handles it.

Worrying about the backup quarterback position is a waste of time. All that there needs to be discussed is that the 49ers must not have Garoppolo be the backup. Paying all that money for him to be the backup is absurd. Plus, you never know the possibility of division should the rookie start to struggle.

Aside from that, backup quarterback talk needs to dissipate from the 49ers.