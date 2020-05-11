Emmanuel Sanders was the clear No. 1 wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. He didn't have the monstrous production that a team's top receiver would have, but his impact went beyond the numbers.

For instance, his addition to the team allowed Deebo Samuel to expedite his development. He flourished from the moment Sanders donned the red and gold. Even Kendrick Bourne carved out a role during key downs. Now that Sanders has taken his talents to the Bayou, Samuel becomes the team's No. 1 wide receiver.

So who will be the 49ers' No. 2 wide receiver in 2020?

You might think Bourne is the player to take over that spot. However, that may be unwise. As efficient as he played last season, his role as a No. 3 wide out is likely his ceiling. Not necessarily a bad thing, because he provides quality depth at the position. Not to mention he is a real threat in the red-zone.

But Bourne isn't going to scare any defense as the 49ers' second-best receiver. And if Bourne isn't the No. 2, then perhaps rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk is. He was drafted in the first-round and was highly coveted by the 49ers, which is why they traded up six spots to take him. The fact that they invest so much capital in Aiyuk should mean that he is the clear follow up to Samuel.

However, I wouldn't pencil Aiyuk in that role right now. The 49ers are not going to give him a heavy plate to start his rookie season. It is going to take a bit of time for him to develop, especially withou OTAs.

The true No. 2 wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers will be by committee.

Kyle Shanahan finally has a deep group at the position. Remember, Jalen Hurd and Trent Taylor are returning this season after sustaining injuries that derailed their 2019 journey. Even Jauan Jennings is a player capable of making the active roster and seeing snaps at some point during the season. Dante Pettis also could surprise people, as he is a player on the bubble going into training camp.

The 49ers now have options. Shanahan actually can use a variety of receivers as he sees fit, which allows him to install a bit more creativity into his playbook. Should George Kittle and Samuel struggle to get anything going because the defense keys on them, then Shanahan can look into his bag of receivers for production.

By operating this way, Bourne can continue to flourish in his role, and Aiyuk to come into his own the same way Samuel did last season. At this point, it really is a matter of which wide receiver will step up and earn the most snaps.