All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Who Will be the 49ers' No. 2 Wide Receiver?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Emmanuel Sanders was the clear No. 1 wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. He didn't have the monstrous production that a team's top receiver would have, but his impact went beyond the numbers.

For instance, his addition to the team allowed Deebo Samuel to expedite his development. He flourished from the moment Sanders donned the red and gold. Even Kendrick Bourne carved out a role during key downs. Now that Sanders has taken his talents to the Bayou, Samuel becomes the team's No. 1 wide receiver.

So who will be the 49ers' No. 2 wide receiver in 2020?

You might think Bourne is the player to take over that spot. However, that may be unwise. As efficient as he played last season, his role as a No. 3 wide out is likely his ceiling. Not necessarily a bad thing, because he provides quality depth at the position. Not to mention he is a real threat in the red-zone. 

But Bourne isn't going to scare any defense as the 49ers' second-best receiver. And if Bourne isn't the No. 2, then perhaps rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk is. He was drafted in the first-round and was highly coveted by the 49ers, which is why they traded up six spots to take him. The fact that they invest so much capital in Aiyuk should mean that he is the clear follow up to Samuel.

However, I wouldn't pencil Aiyuk in that role right now. The 49ers are not going to give him a heavy plate to start his rookie season. It is going to take a bit of time for him to develop, especially withou OTAs. 

The true No. 2 wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers will be by committee. 

Kyle Shanahan finally has a deep group at the position. Remember, Jalen Hurd and Trent Taylor are returning this season after sustaining injuries that derailed their 2019 journey. Even Jauan Jennings is a player capable of making the active roster and seeing snaps at some point during the season. Dante Pettis also could surprise people, as he is a player on the bubble going into training camp.

The 49ers now have options. Shanahan actually can use a variety of receivers as he sees fit, which allows him to install a bit more creativity into his playbook. Should George Kittle and Samuel struggle to get anything going because the defense keys on them, then Shanahan can look into his bag of receivers for production. 

By operating this way, Bourne can continue to flourish in his role, and Aiyuk to come into his own the same way Samuel did last season. At this point, it really is a matter of which wide receiver will step up and earn the most snaps.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the 49ers Got Worse this Offseason

The 49ers remain elite, but they weakened their roster this offseason.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

Can Brandon Aiyuk Break the 49ers Trade-Up Curse?

The 49ers have had a bad record when trading up for players since 2017. Brandon Aiyuk break the curse?

Marco Martinez

by

NOBODY1

The 49ers should sign Larry Warford

The New Orleans Saints released guard Larry Warford, and the 49ers should sign him.

Grant Cohn

by

49er

Predicting the 49ers 2020 Win-Loss Record

Here is a game-by-game win-loss prediction for the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

by

Faithful1982

49ers Should Thank the NFL Schedule Makers

The NFL's schedule makers did the 49ers a favor.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Identifying Three Surprise Cut/Trade Candidates for the 49ers

Three big-name players may not make the 49ers' final roster.

Nick_Newman

Will the 49ers O-Line Backslide Before it Improves?

49ers left tackle Trent Williams and left guard Laken Tomlinson will need time to build chemistry.

Grant Cohn

Five Must Watch Games on the 49ers’ Schedule

The 49ers will have five prime-time games in 2020, but these are the real must-watch game on the schedule.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

Introducing the 49ers Virtual Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers meet on Zoom two hours a day for three weeks during the offseason.

Grant Cohn

by

Marco Martinez

Identifying Five Potential First-Time Pro Bowlers on the 49ers

These 49ers could make the Pro Bowl for the first time next season.

Nick_Newman

by

Nick_Newman