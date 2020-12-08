Is Anyone to Blame for the 49ers Loss to the Bills?

You could nitpick the 49ers' loss to the Bills.

You could say the pass rush was terrible, the cornerbacks were terrible, Kyle Shanahan didn't get the ball to Deebo Samuel enough, Robert Saleh didn't find an adjustment that worked. Sure, you could say all that.

But I don't blame anyone on the 49ers for losing to the Bills.

Sometimes in sports, you have to accept that one team is better than the other. And the Bills are a better team than the 49ers. They just are. It's ridiculous and not fair to the 49ers to nit pick. The Niners played incredibly hard. They hung in there for a long time. They just have lots of problems -- some of them are not their fault.

I like to blame. I've blamed lots of people lots of times in my career. Not this time. All power to the Niners. They did they best they could. And they lost to one heck of an outfit.

And you know what? I may have even gained respect for the 49ers in the loss. They played to the best of their ability. The team played hard. Nick Mullens played one of his best games and showed growth in his ability to play off script and improvise. And Saleh tried every trick in the book on defense and nothing worked because he didn't have adequate pass rusher or defensive backs.

The Bills just were better. Sometimes you just wipe you hand across your mouth and move on.