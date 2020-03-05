All49ers
Why 49ers Publicly Denying Brady Interest is Unnecessary

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The San Francisco 49ers brass has come under a bit of scrutiny for not nipping the Tom Brady rumors in the bud. That head coach Kyle Shanahan and/or general manager John Lynch should publicly defend Jimmy Garoppolo. 

However, these two have already been outspoken about their commitment and support of Garoppolo. 

“We’re extremely proud of Jimmy and committed to Jimmy moving forward." Said Lynch at the NFL scouting combine last week. "He’s our guy. As I said, from the day he walked into our building, he made us better and we continue to feel that’s the case. That’s the most exciting thing about him is the room for growth. He’s not come close to hitting his ceiling."

Call me crazy, but that sounded like more than enough support of their franchise quarterback. It makes zero sense to echo this again a week later, especially based on a false rumor. The 49ers are not going to waste their time dispelling something that carries zero truth to it. 

It would look silly of them to address this because the idea of Brady going to the Niners was just spit-balling. It was essentially just "fan talk", meaning a lot of "what if" questions were posed. This happens every year as free agency draws closer. It is fun to talk about and envision certain players going to certain teams. 

The only reason this blew up is because it is Tom Brady, the biggest name to hit free agency since Peyton Manning. If the 49ers were to actually publicly deny this, then that would mean there is something real. 

Why give credence to something that isn't legitimate in the first place?

That is why the 49ers brass hasn't come out and said anything because they know it is hogwash. At 43-years old, the 49ers are absolutely not in the market for Brady or any other quarterback in free agency. This "rumor" was just pure fabrication because it was nothing more than hypothetical talk. 

The only reason this gained traction is because critics are using Garoppolo's poor fourth-quarter performance in the Super Bowl against him. As I have stated multiple times in previous articles, this a pure example of recency bias. It's just something that he is going to have to deal with until the start of the 2020 season.

“Yeah, I think Jimmy deserves a ton of credit for what he did this year." Said Shanahan at the NFL scouting combine last week. " I think people talk a little bit about how he was coming off an ACL, but I also think that people don’t realize that was his first year playing quarterback in this league. I think he got three games in New England and he got five games with us. This was his first time going through a full season. 

"He had less games than [Cleveland Browns QB] Baker Mayfield going into his second year. To do that, with the pressure of, to me, everyone thinking you’ve already arrived and coming off an ACL, I thought there was much pressure on him at the beginning of the year as anyone I’ve been around. He just took it, handled it all year and got better throughout the year. I was very impressed with him.”

49ers have officially tendered their exclusive free agents for the 2020 season. That includes Emmanuel Moseley, Jeff Wilson Jr., Daniel Brunskill, etc.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: 49ers Pick up Final Year Option on CB K'Waun Williams

The San Francisco 49ers have taken the next step in keeping their key players for the 2020 season. Matt Barrows of The Athletic has reported that the 49ers are picking up the final year option of slot cornerback K'Waun Williams' three-year deal.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Free Agency: Three Cost Effective Options at Wide Receiver

The 49ers will need to explore veteran options in the wide receiver market. With a limited salary-cap space, they will need to poach the middle and bottom of the barrel type of players.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

George Kittle Backs Jimmy Garoppolo in Wake of Brady Rumors

49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle posted yesterday on his Instagram page in support of Jimmy Garoppolo with the caption "lets run it back 10!".

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. on Tom Brady Rumors: "It's Ludicrous"

49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. shuts down the narrative that the team needs to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Tom Brady.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

Should the 49ers Exercise Solomon Thomas' Fifth-Year Option?

The 49ers' 2017 first-round pick, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, once again did not make a leap in production. It's why he almost assuredly will not have his fifth-year option picked up by the deadline.

Maverick Pallack

by

49ers4lyfe

Report: 49ers Exercising Final Year Option on FB Kyle Juszczyk

The first key player that the San Francisco 49ers have locked up for the 2020 season is fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has reported that the 49ers are exercising the final year option on his four-year deal that was signed back in March 2017.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Tom Brady Being Linked to 49ers is Complete Fabrication

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network quickly dispelled any legitimacy to the serious interest and possibility of Tom Brady joining the San Francisco 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Ranking 49ers Top Three Position Groups

Each and every position group for the 49ers had their moments in 2019, be it good or bad. However, there were some position groups that stood out as the most consistent and productive than others.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Five 49ers That Must Improve in 2020

Adding pieces in the offseason isn't the only way the 49ers can improve upon themselves. They have players from last season who did not carry their weight or did not play a significant role on the team.

Jose Luis Sanchez III