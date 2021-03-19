Why Alex Mack Signed with the 49ers

Alex Mack spoke to the media this week for the first time as a member of the 49ers. Here's a transcript of his press conference.

Q: What drew you to the 49ers?



MACK: "Looking for a team that was competitive. And on the 49ers, obviously there's a connection with Kyle Shanahan, him as a head coach, the offense he runs. I know it's a system I can be really good in. It's an offense I know I can excel at. So it was a very good fit between good team in a good spot with a good coaching staff and some place I can be a good player."

Q: In what ways does Shanahan's offense fit what you do?

MACK: "I've been in that offense before, so I've done those plays. I know how it fits together. I enjoy running the ball. It's just a system I know I do well in. The outside zone scheme, it's something that my body type, how I can move, the blocks I've done before, it's something I'm comfortable with, I know I'm good at it, I'm confident in it and I know I can do it well."

Q: What can you bring the offense as a veteran center?

MACK: "As a center, you do a lot of directing traffic. You're communicating with the whole offensive line. And why that happens is the center has a very good view of the field. A veteran center is able to see everything, ID the (defensive) front, communicate it effectively. The better you can do that, the more you can get people on the same page, confident in what they're doing and moving fast. It's also an advantage for the quarterback because he doesn't have to worry as much about some of the stuff. He can trust the center. The better the center can direct traffic, the better the offense can run. And I think I'm pretty good at that. I've had the experience seeing the field and making the calls. I've done that before."

Q: You're 35-years old and you're not the same player you were when you broke into the league, obviously. Pro Football Focus has had your grades dropping the past three years. Do you take exception to that, and where do you think you are in your career as far as where your level of play is?

MACK: "I'm an older player. There's no denying that. But I do feel like I play well. I think my film has been good. I felt good doing it. I think I can be great in this system. I don't know exactly what goes into the PFF grades, but I know I can help contribute on this team. I know I can still play this game. I know I can be a good player."

Q: Have you given thought as to how much longer you want to do this?

MACK: "I don't think I'll make it to 40. I'm taking it one year at a time, making sure I feel good, play good and can be a contributor on this team. I played last year in Atlanta and I felt good, I felt like I could move well, I felt like I was still a really good player, and so I decided to come back in free agency and sign here."