Why Brandon Aiyuk is the 49ers Offensive MVP Through the First Half of the Season

Forget the wideback.

The 49ers offense doesn't run through Deebo Samuel anymore. Through the first eight games of the 2022 season, the best player on the 49ers offense hands down has been Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk currently leads the 49ers in catches (38), receiving yards (483) and touchdowns (4). And those numbers don't fully capture just how excellent Aiyuk has played. Because the 49ers are a run-first offense -- they pass the ball less frequently than most teams. And their quarterback struggles throwing the ball downfield and near the sidelines, which is where Aiyuk is most dangerous. So the 49ers can't bring out all of Aiyuk's potential, and he can't lead the offense like he could if he played for the Bills or the Chiefs or the Packers.

But when the 49ers have thrown at Aiyuk this season, their team passer rating is 120.5, which means good things have happened. Aiyuk clearly is getting open and making catches -- he has dropped just two passes all season.

ESPN Analytics recently ranked all the NFL wide receivers based on three criteria -- getting open, making catches and gaining yards after the catch. And according to ESPN Analytics, Aiyuk is the 10th-best receiver in the NFL this season. George Kittle ranks 37 and Deebo Samuel ranks 51. That shows Kittle is beginning to decline and Samuel is having a major down season. Meanwhile, Aiyuk continues to improve and stay healthy. He's in phenomenal shape, because he has been at every 49ers practice since May.

He earned this MVP.