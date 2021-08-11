Why it’s Unlikely Jalen Hurd Makes 49ers Final Cuts

“He just didn't feel right this morning.”

That is what Kyle Shanahan said in regards to any new update on Jalen Hurd who has been missing in action at 49ers training camp.

Things are looking ugly for Hurd. He started off decent in training camp and there was finally a breath of fresh air when it came to his health. However, the usual injury issues are hurting him yet again. It is getting to the point where it is unlikely Hurd makes the 49ers final roster cuts.

“I mean, it hurts it,” said Shanahan on Hurd’s chances going forward. “I know he's battling back from a serious injury. And we know potentially he has and the upside on how much we think he can help us. But, he's got to show that. There's not a lot of time left. We want to be smart with him. I know that some things were bothering him today. We were smart with him, but hopefully he can get into a groove where he has a chance to go out there and play some football and give himself a chance to make this team.”

This is why I had Hurd atop my list in my article regarding 49ers players that needed an impressive training camp. Hurd didn’t need to be lights out. He just needed to show some promise without health concerns. Now those concerns have returned like a boomerang.

If Hurd is cut, which I believe is going to be the case, then there is a chance he never plays again in the NFL. I am hard pressed to envision such a desperate team willing to bring in Hurd when the 49ers, who knew him best and spent quite a weighted draft pick on him, didn’t want to keep him. It is such an unfortunate string of events for Hurd. No one could have predicted this. Watching him in the 49ers offense would have been intriguing.

Even if the 49ers keep Hurd, where is he going to find playing time? He’s certainly not going to find a role on special teams. And he’s not going to dethrone Mohamed Sanu or even Trent Sherfield. Hurd has to somehow find a four-leaf clover that he can use to deliver a stroke of lucky health and recovery for him.

Otherwise, his time with the 49ers and the NFL will come to a close.