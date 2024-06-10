Why Jacob Cowing was a Disappointment in 49ers OTAs and Minicamp
Of all the 49ers rookies, Jacob Cowing was supposed to be the most impressive one in practices this offseason.
Cowing is small -- 5'8", 168 pounds. It's unclear if his body will hold up in the NFL as he takes hits from much larger players. But in practice where tackling is not allowed and contact is minimal, he should shine because he's so quick and fast. But he didn't.
Of all the 49ers rookies, Cowing was the biggest disappointment this offseason. Not because he practiced poorly. He simply didn't practice much. He was injured most of the time, which isn't a great sign for a small player who relies on speed.
The other 49ers rookies all were healthy and on the field this offseason, so they all improved. Running back Isaac Guerendo struggled to find daylight as a rusher during practice, but at least he was on the field so he could learn the system. He's a project who's improving.
Cowing didn't get an opportunity to improve, which means he's behind the other rookies on the team. Cowing showed nothing this offseason. Now he needs to practice well in training camp, or else he could be a healthy scratch all season.
A big part of being a professional football player is knowing how to take care of your body. Teams always say the best ability is availability, and Cowing wasn't available for most of OTAs and training camp. If he keeps pulling or straining muscles when he runs, his speed won't help the team.
Let's see if Cowing can bounce back.