Why Jimmy Garoppolo can Return for the Playoffs Over Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo has a chance to return to the 49ers late in the playoffs should they get that far.

Seven to eight weeks is the timeframe given on Garoppolo to be fully healed and to start to take the practice field again. While it is an "outside chance" that Garoppolo ever takes another snap for the 49ers in 2022, Kyle Shanahan has not ruled him out completely.

Meanwhile, Trey Lance continues to be brushed off with any chance to return despite being able to return around the same time, if not sooner, than Garoppolo. Lance is supposed is to be the franchise quarterback of the 49ers, yet they are refusing to try to get him back to play again. It is actually a smart move for the 49ers to give Garoppolo a chance and not Lance.

The reason the 49ers are allowing Garoppolo a chance to return for the playoffs over Lance is because Lance would be put in an immensely difficult and unfair situation. He is still a raw player who needs a slew of games under his belt so that his development can take place. Practice clearly isn't it for him. He needs the reps of the regular season, not the reps in a playoff atmosphere coming fresh off a severe injury. Lance's foot was pointing in a different direction just three months ago.

The 49ers would be nuts to put him in a game when the playoffs arrive. Then there is the element of Lance being in game shape. This will also apply to Garoppolo, but at least with Garoppolo the 49ers know he was playing well and isn't a work in progress. They don't need to learn how to play with Garoppolo whereas they still do with Lance.

If the 49ers throw Lance into the fire of a playoff game, then he is bound to be another quarterback that Kyle Shanahan has played a part in ruining. Just imagine if they roll out Lance in the playoffs and he plays poorly. The damage that could potentially be done to his psyche, along with seeing how he plays coming off his injury, could undo his career before it even really starts.

Lance would end up being the 49ers' version of Robert Griffin III. It just isn't worth it. The risk supersedes the reward exponentially. Had Lance gotten more games under his belt, let's say at least eight, before getting injured, then playing him in the playoffs wouldn't be that crazy. At least there would've been an idea of how he can play and ideally some progress made with his development.

Ultimately, this is the Brock Purdy show the rest of the way. If Garoppolo returns, should the 49ers get that far which I doubt, then I expect him to be the backup until Purdy plays himself out of it or gets injured. Leave Lance on the shelf so he doesn't have to have his injury in the back of his mind.

