GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +
Search

Why Kirk Cousins Continues to be Tied to the 49ers

It didn't take long in a offseason where the 49ers are exploring options at quarterback for Kirk Cousins' name to be dropped in a trade scenario.
Author:
Publish date:

YOU LIKE THAT!?

No, I am sure plenty of 49ers fans do not like the idea of Kirk Cousins as the team's new starting quarterback. In a offseason where the 49ers are exploring options at quarterback, it didn't take long for Cousins' name to be dropped in a trade scenario. Now I am not writing this talk about the validity or cost of a trade for Cousins, mainly because I see no way the Vikings trade him.

But I will say that Cousins will continue to be tied to the 49ers so long as Kyle Shanahan is the head coach. 

That is the reality. Shanahan's infatuation with Cousins is unlike any player he has ever had. He made it clear as to how set he was on Cousins during Super Bowl week last year. They even passed on quarterbacks in the 2017 draft because he was holding out for Cousins to hit free agency in the offseason. Shanahan is nuts for that. 

Cousins is Shanahan's kryptonite. 

He just sees Cousins as the ideal quarterback for his system, which baffles me because he passed on Deshaun Watson to "hope" for Cousins. 

Look, Cousins gets a bad rap. Is he an upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo? Yes. He can actually threaten with the deep ball and doesn't have issues with sustaining health.

But to trade for him would be over the top. He is a player that should only be acquired via free agency. That is why Shanahan never attempted to trade for Cousins for beforehand. Even he knows trading for him is too much.

Now that everyone in the league knows how much he loves Cousins, the Vikings can just use that against him to drive up the price. A trade for Cousins makes no sense whatsoever, but because Shanahan is here, he will continue to be tied to the 49ers. 

USATSI_15391303
News

Why Kirk Cousins Continues to be Tied to the 49ers

USATSI_15376584_168390361_lowres
News

49ers Keep or Release: Tight End

USATSI_15114051
News

Expect the 49ers to Continue to Explore Options at Quarterback

My Post - 2021-01-31T072541.522
News

Why the 49ers were Smart Not to Trade for Matthew Stafford

USATSI_15143899_168390361_lowres
News

It’s Time to Take a Stand For Jimmy Garoppolo

USATSI_15391437
News

49ers Must Not Go All In For Matthew Stafford

My Post - 2021-01-30T123824.785
News

Why the 49ers Say They're Not Interested in Matthew Stafford

USATSI_13428290_168390361_lowres
News

A Hypothetical 3-Team Trade Involving Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo