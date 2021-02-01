Why Kirk Cousins Continues to be Tied to the 49ers

It didn't take long in a offseason where the 49ers are exploring options at quarterback for Kirk Cousins' name to be dropped in a trade scenario.

YOU LIKE THAT!?

No, I am sure plenty of 49ers fans do not like the idea of Kirk Cousins as the team's new starting quarterback. In a offseason where the 49ers are exploring options at quarterback, it didn't take long for Cousins' name to be dropped in a trade scenario. Now I am not writing this talk about the validity or cost of a trade for Cousins, mainly because I see no way the Vikings trade him.

But I will say that Cousins will continue to be tied to the 49ers so long as Kyle Shanahan is the head coach.

That is the reality. Shanahan's infatuation with Cousins is unlike any player he has ever had. He made it clear as to how set he was on Cousins during Super Bowl week last year. They even passed on quarterbacks in the 2017 draft because he was holding out for Cousins to hit free agency in the offseason. Shanahan is nuts for that.

Cousins is Shanahan's kryptonite.

He just sees Cousins as the ideal quarterback for his system, which baffles me because he passed on Deshaun Watson to "hope" for Cousins.

Look, Cousins gets a bad rap. Is he an upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo? Yes. He can actually threaten with the deep ball and doesn't have issues with sustaining health.

But to trade for him would be over the top. He is a player that should only be acquired via free agency. That is why Shanahan never attempted to trade for Cousins for beforehand. Even he knows trading for him is too much.

Now that everyone in the league knows how much he loves Cousins, the Vikings can just use that against him to drive up the price. A trade for Cousins makes no sense whatsoever, but because Shanahan is here, he will continue to be tied to the 49ers.