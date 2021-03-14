Why Kyle Juszczyk Could Stay With the 49ers

It would appear that Lynch is dropping some breadcrumbs as to where the 49ers and star fullback Kyle Juszczyk are at in terms of a new deal.

General Manager John Lynch sent 49ers fans on a frenzy Saturday night.

It would appear that Lynch is dropping some breadcrumbs as to where the 49ers and star fullback Kyle Juszczyk are at in terms of a new deal.

This actually should be perceived as a bit of a surprise. Juszczyk is not going to be cheap. He is a tremendous player who can do so much for an offense. However, the 49ers didn't use him optimally last season. Juszczyk was only involved in less than 50-percent of the snaps on offense, so it seemed like he was getting phased out.

Juszczyk is not your typical fullback. He wants the ball in his hands whenever possible. Because of that and his potential high-cost, seeing him leave felt inevitable. He did get all choked up at his exit presser as if he knew re-signing with the 49ers was unlikely.

Still, even with all of that, Juszczyk could stay with the 49ers.

A lot of it would stem from the relationship Kyle Shanahan and Juszczyk have. Both of them go over the top when it comes to their love and respect for each other. It is that relationship that probably makes them both realize that they do not want to be separated.

The 49ers gave Juszczyk the best years of his career and, even though there are a handful of teams that run a similar offense to the 49ers, it is still a mystery as to how he will like it there. Plus, the 49ers have some salary cap space to accommodate Juszczyk. It may not be that great of an amount, but it could be a value that he thinks matches his worth.

Even with Lynch sending out that cryptic tweet, I would still lean that Juszczyk goes elsewhere. The Jets and Bills would be teams that I believe would have heavy interest in him. Juszczyk has made it known that returning to the east coast is a desire of his should he leave the 49ers.

Overall, Juszczyk has loved being with the 49ers and playing for Shanahan. If he has to sacrifice a "couple dollars" to stay where he loves, then that is totally a reality that can play out in the coming days.