High-level, elite wide receivers are right next to mobile quarterbacks in terms of the San Francisco 49ers' kryptonite on defense.

DeAndre Hopkins and D.K. Metcalf completely dismantled the 49ers in their matchups this season. You can even circle back to when the 49ers played the Atlanta Falcons and how Julio Jones went off.

San Francisco simply doesn't have the cornerbacks to match up strong against these guys. Sure, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh could have the safety cheat in coverage over the top receiver. But that is easier said than done.

Metcalf just obliterated the 49ers and now they will have their hands full with Davante Adams on Thursday Night Football when the Green Bay Packers come to town. Given the 49ers' luck against elite wide receivers, this game is bound for Adams to explode right?

Well, I wouldn't necessarily say it is a lock that he will because the 49ers are actually better suited to defend against Adams than Metcalf.

What makes Metcalf such a stud is he is a big, strong guy with deceptive quickness and speed. The 49ers do not have anyone that can matchup with him. Emmanuel Moseley gave them the best chance because of how he handled Metcalf in Week 17 last season, but clearly Metcalf is just on an entirely different level this season.

Adams is a unique player as well, but not for the same reasons as Metcalf. He isn't a strong receiver, though he does have some aggressiveness in him that should not be overlooked. Adams is phenomenal because of how disrespectful his route-running and release off the line of scrimmage is.

Jason Verrett and K'Waun Williams are the perfect cornerbacks to matchup with Adams. Moseley won't be a bad option either, but compared to his teammates, he is not the ideal option.

At his presser on Tuesday, Saleh was asked about having his boundary side corner switch with his field side corner. Basically it was about having Verrett and Moseley switch to at least have some sort of adjustment. I think that is something we will see if Adams starts carving them up early.

Adams is the only threatening player on the Packers' offense now that their top-three running backs will be out for this contest. The focus of the 49ers' defensive game plan should undoubtedly be Adams. If they can take him away, then Aaron Rodgers will be forced to go to another where the talent gap after Adams dramatically declines.

Matchup wise, the 49ers are better suited and they should be better with throwing different looks at Adams unlike with Metcalf.