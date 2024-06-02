Why the 49ers Extended WR Jauan Jennings
A wide receiver on the San Francisco 49ers was extended this past week.
And no, it wasn't Brandon Aiyuk. There has been zero progress made on that end. The receiver the 49ers extended was Jauan Jennings to a two-year deal for $15.4 million with $10.5 million guaranteed.
It is an extension that came out of nowhere, especially since Jennings isn't a priority. He's the third best receiver on the roster and isn't much of a featured player. Jennings tallied 19 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown in 2023. Considering how much he received, that is kind of an overpay.
However, Jennings' presence on the 49ers goes way beyond the stats. His impact as a blocker, his clutch ability to convert for first-downs, and his energy is why the 49ers extended Jennings. It was an easy deal for them to agree to with him because it wasn't that expensive on their salary cap.
Given all of those three factors that positively contribute to the 49ers, it was a no-brainer for them to extend him. And for Jennings, he certainly deserves that instead of playing on the restricted free agent tendered deal that he originally was going to play on.
That is why he never signed it. He was only locked in for the 2024 season and was going to get paid less than $5 million. Now, he gets a pay raise and another year added to his contract. The 49ers also benefit because they lowered Jennings' cap number this year too, so it all works out.
Excellent move by the 49ers to lock in a solid receiver.