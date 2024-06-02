All 49ers

Why the 49ers Extended WR Jauan Jennings

It may seem odd that the 49ers felt the need to extend a receiver who caught 19 passes in 2023, but Jauan Jennings is more than what the stats say about him. Here is why the 49ers extended him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after a reception for a first down against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after a reception for a first down against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

A wide receiver on the San Francisco 49ers was extended this past week.

And no, it wasn't Brandon Aiyuk. There has been zero progress made on that end. The receiver the 49ers extended was Jauan Jennings to a two-year deal for $15.4 million with $10.5 million guaranteed.

It is an extension that came out of nowhere, especially since Jennings isn't a priority. He's the third best receiver on the roster and isn't much of a featured player. Jennings tallied 19 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown in 2023. Considering how much he received, that is kind of an overpay.

However, Jennings' presence on the 49ers goes way beyond the stats. His impact as a blocker, his clutch ability to convert for first-downs, and his energy is why the 49ers extended Jennings. It was an easy deal for them to agree to with him because it wasn't that expensive on their salary cap.

Given all of those three factors that positively contribute to the 49ers, it was a no-brainer for them to extend him. And for Jennings, he certainly deserves that instead of playing on the restricted free agent tendered deal that he originally was going to play on.

That is why he never signed it. He was only locked in for the 2024 season and was going to get paid less than $5 million. Now, he gets a pay raise and another year added to his contract. The 49ers also benefit because they lowered Jennings' cap number this year too, so it all works out.

Excellent move by the 49ers to lock in a solid receiver.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.