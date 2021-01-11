Why the 49ers Should Feel Good About the Rams' Playoff Victory

Sitting at home watching the NFL playoffs is obviously not fun for the San Francisco 49ers.

Sitting at home watching the NFL playoffs is obviously not fun for the San Francisco 49ers.

In fact, I doubt they are even paying attention to what is going on. However, there is one game that might have piqued their interest and that is the Rams-Seahawks matchup.

Watching division opponents tear each other apart to ruin the other's dream of a Super Bowl has to be riveting. It is especially a great feeling for the 49ers when they see the Rams advancing to the Divisional playoff round.

The 49ers should feel good about the Rams playoff victory over the Seahawks because they know they own the Rams.

San Francisco is the big brother to the Rams now after sweeping them for the second consecutive season. They even managed to beat them with Nick Mullens, which says all you need to know.

Kyle Shanahan's offense never failed to rip the defense of the Rams a new one in their last four outings. The fact that the Rams are advancing has to reassure the 49ers more that they know they are still a Super Bowl contending team.

Make no mistake. If the 49ers did not sustain half of the injuries they did this season, then they would undoubtedly be playing on Wild Card weekend. Just look at how far they pushed the Seahawks in the season finale. It took everything Russell Wilson had just to win that game.

And in that win for the Seahawks, the 49ers opened the floodgates for the Rams. They showed them exactly how to defeat Seattle. So the Rams, as much as they hate getting owned by the 49ers, should send them a thank you card for exposing the Seahawks.

The 49ers will be sure to say "You're welcome" in 2021 when they return all of their injured star players and make their upgrade at quarterback.