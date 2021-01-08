Why the 49ers Should Not Trade For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson will not be a member of the 49ers in 2021.

This is a move that the 49ers should not and will not make.

Watson is definitely among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but the cost to get him in red and gold would create holes in the roster for years to come. The trade capital that Minnesota gave to Dallas back in 1989 in the Herschel Walker trade -- three in the first round, three in the second round, a third round, and a sixth round -- would not be enough to bring the quarterback to Santa Clara. Those picks will be necessary for the organization to keep the salaries on the roster balanced and manageable for sustained success.

While an upgrade at quarterback would be welcomed and a boom for the offense, the 49ers are more than a quarterback away from being Super Bowl contenders. Headed into the 2021 offseason the 49ers need to find a way to revive their pass rush -- Nick Bosa returning will help but he won’t be able to do this by himself -- and they need to rebuild a secondary that has only two starters from the 2020 season under contract.

If the 49ers do decide to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, they would be better served for the long term by focusing their attention on bringing in a veteran quarterback on a low salary that can serve as a bridge to the rookie that they bring in during the draft. This will allow them to shore up the offensive line, secondary, and pass rush through the acquisition of mostly lower cost free agents and build long term depth through the draft.

Sorry to rain on your parade.