Arik Armstead and Kerry Hyder Jr. have been the 49ers main source of a pass rush.

The defensive front needs help and it’s not coming in the form of Dee Ford anytime soon, if at all. The 49ers signed Ezekiel Ansah with the hope that he could give them a little something given all of their injuries, but as usual he sustained a season-ending injury himself.

There is one player who the 49ers should gauge interest in. A player who was just conditionally reinstated. That player is defensive end David Irving, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys.

Irving’s career was off to a strong start with two solid seasons in 2016 and 2017. Unfortunately, Irving was suspended multiple times for constantly violating the league's substance abuse policy. He even "retired" back in March 2019 and has been out of the league since.

Now he has eligible to sign with any team and is ready to contribute. This is a player that the 49ers should look to add to their team in low-risk, high-reward situation.

The 49ers very well should sign Irving, but they won't.

I feel very strongly that they won't even do their homework on him or even reach out. It is not because Irving is a wild card because of his suspension history, but because he does not have a deep history of injuries.

If you are not a known player with a long list of injuries throughout your career, especially severe injuries, then the 49ers will not court you. Sustaining a severe injury at least once in a player's career is a prerequisite for the 49ers to have interest.

Richard Sherman, Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander, Jordan Reed, Jimmie Ward, Arik Armstead, Weston Richburg and Ansah are just a handful of players that the 49ers threw money at because they were talented players with an injury history.

Yes, Irving has a few injuries on record but, when you compare his to these players I just listed, they are night and day. Irving has just suffered an ankle sprain, which is not concerning, and one concussion.

Meanwhile, the 49ers signed Jordan Reed who has been through what feels like a hundred concussions and some other injuries.

Look, I get why the 49ers consider injury-prone players because they can use that to knock off some dollars when signing them. But look at how it is hurting them in the long term. At the rate this is going, the 49ers are going to look like bums and 2019 will be considered an outlier.

The 49ers should sign Irving because why not?

They need a boost in the pass rush department and are desperate for any help. They are sitting in dead last in the NFC West and could possibly be out of the playoff race by week 10 if their downward slope continues.

Irving being on the 49ers doesn't hurt, but that is exactly why they won't bring him in because he doesn't really get seriously hurt. If you're not hurt, then the 49ers want nothing to do with you.