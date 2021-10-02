Why the 49ers Will Beat the Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are going to beat the Seattle Seahawks. Here is why.

The 49ers have a prime opportunity in front of them on Sunday.

They have a chance to bury the Seahawks early in the season to put them down as a 1-3 team. A loss for Seattle here would be a suffocating loss for them and a revitalizing one for the 49ers after their heartbreak against the Packers.

However, it will not be that easy to defeat the Seahawks. The 49ers cornerbacks are very weak and are even weaker with Josh Norman doubtful. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are primed to explode this game. This means that the offense of the 49ers will need to pick up the slack by controlling the time of possession and staying ahead to help out their defense.

And that is exactly what they are going to do.

The 49ers are going to beat the Seahawks.

San Francisco's offense has started out slow practically every game this season. They have managed only two touchdowns in the first half of the last two games, which is why those games went down to the wire in the first place. But the Seahawks are coming off of a gut wrenching loss themselves, and their loss is arguably more disheartening since they were up early on the Vikings. That would be TWO gut wrenching losses for the Seahawks.

There is clearly something up with that team. They are not themselves. Even with a top-heavy offense with Russell Wilson, his pair of stud receivers, and even Chris Carson, they are struggling. The Vikings secondary is not that great, yet they had their troubles in the second half. While the 49ers are a lesser secondary than the Vikings, that gives a bit more hope to win some battles against the offense of the Seahawks.

Ultimately, it still comes down to the 49ers' own offense.

There will still be that worry if they can start off strong or not, but I am going to believe that they will be firing on all cylinders in the first-half. The defense of the Seahawks is atrocious. They, like the 49ers, do not have a good secondary, and it is not like they have a pass rush to be worried about. Bobby Wagner is really their only worry and Jamal Adams is a liability in coverage that Kyle Shanahan likes to pick on.

This is a game where the 49ers really have no excuse to lose. They have all the fiery motivation in the world after losing to the Packers on the national spotlight Sunday night. They also would be wise to avoid a second loss in a row, so there's that. A lot of this rides on Jimmy Garoppolo's ability to be consistent and for Shanahan to stop limiting the offense. The Seahawks are not a good defense, so there should be no reason to coach scared.

Coach scared and the players on both teams will see it.

Final: Seahawks 28 49ers 31