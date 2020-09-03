SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Why the 49ers Will Likely Hold off on Signing Mohamed Sanu

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is now a free agent after the Patriots released him on Wednesday.

The 49ers could very well have Sanu on their radar. It was only just last season around the trade deadline that the 49ers were inquiring with the Falcons about a trade. Obviously, the 49ers missed out on him to the Patriots and ended up with Emmanuel Sanders, who the 49ers were better off with anyways.

Now the 49ers have a chance to get Sanu without having to forfeit any draft capital. Kyle Shanahan is fond of Sanu and the wide receiver position is taking a hit with injuries.

However, I believe the 49ers will most likely hold off on signing Sanu.

For starters, it looks as if Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are on track to be active for Week 1 against the Cardinals. With the return of these players, the receiver group gains solidification. Even if Samuel and Aiyuk were still shaky to return for the season opener, I do not believe they would immediately sign Sanu. 

Shanahan and the coaches really love what they have at wide receiver. Trent Taylor is once again balling out in training camp and Dante Pettis has made a strong case to be in a rotation again. 

Not many fans and pundits out there really believe in the wide receiver position of the 49ers. That is mainly due to the fact that no one wants to wait for these guys to showcase their abilities and develop. 

Is receiver lacking? Sure, right now it is.

But that is because these players need to get out there and show how far they have come. Too often in sports there is this demand of wanting a finished product when the reality is that is not common for young players. There is such a thing as development and coaching needed to get these guys where they need to be.

Plus, Shanahan is constantly touted as a phenomenal play-caller and scheming players open. So why is it the 49ers desperately need a wide receiver? The current group is more than enough for the 49ers to get by.

Now of course, they can prove to be underwhelming like they did last season, which is why the 49ers were interested in acquiring Sanu and ended up with Sanders in the first place.

That is when the 49ers will assuredly look to sign Sanu if their young receivers are failing to step up. I do not think it will get to that point because there is a lot to like about the receivers. Just watching them in progress in training camp has been a treat and if they can translate that to game day, then this whole "receiver is lacking" notion will be buried in the mud. 

Sanu will certainly be on the list of priority signings for the 49ers, but not on the immediate signings list. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Shanahan has Lukewarm Praise for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Shanahan gave San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lukewarm praise about his decision-making.

Grant Cohn

by

Squirl

Player Comparisons for Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis

Here's are comparisons for 49ers wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis.

Grant Cohn

by

omagiantsfan

Jason Verrett Injured his Hamstring during 49ers Practice

Cornerback Jason Verrett reportedly suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during 49ers practice.

Grant Cohn

by

Dallas9er

San Francisco 49ers Cutdown Tracker: Jamar Taylor Released

This is the cutdown tracker for the San Francisco 49ers. They have cut nickelback Jamar Taylor.

Grant Cohn

49ers Place Tavon Austin on I.R. with Knee Injury

The San Francisco 49ers have placed wide receiver Tavon Austin on the Injured Reserve List with a knee injury.

Grant Cohn

George Kittle Could see a lot of Snaps in the Backfield Week 1

Tight end George Kittle might have to stay in the backfield and block to mask the 49ers’ protection issues.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

MERL49erforlife

Leonard Fournette to the 49ers does not make sense for both sides

Here’s why the 49ers should not sign ex-Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

Leo Luna

by

Niner4life41

Running Back Craze: Fournette, Kamara, and the 49ers - What You Need to Know

Should the San Francisco 49ers pursue ex-Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette or New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara?

Nick_Newman

by

Aje806tx49

3 Potential Low-Cost Acquisitions that Can Build Depth in the 49ers’ Thinning WR Group

Here are three wide receivers who might be available for the 49ers.

Maverick Pallack

by

Maverick Pallack

Cohn Zohn Podcast: Week 1 vs. Cardinals is Must Win for 49ers

On the latest episode of The Cohn Zohn, Grant and Lowell discuss why Week 1 vs. the Cardinals is must win for the 49ers, plus more.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49