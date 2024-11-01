Why the 49ers Won't be Buyers at the Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is only four days away. If the San Francisco 49ers want to be buyers at the deadline, then they have to start throwing inquiries out there.
Usually, the 49ers have been active at the trade deadline. Last year it was for pass rusher Chase Young when they acquired him from the Washington Commanders. Two years before that it was arguably the best trade the 49ers ever made by acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. So, chances are likely the 49ers are buyers once again at the trade deadline.
“Nothing’s imminent right now. I will tell everyone that,” said John Lynch to KNBR on a trade. “But if something does come together here—the trade deadline’s on election day, interesting how they did that—but if anything comes by then, that makes sense, it can make us a better football team, fits with our financial position, and all those things, then we’ll certainly pull the trigger.”
The 49ers will conduct their due diligence as they typically do around this time. However, this year, the 49ers won't be buyers at the trade deadline. That is because of the players they have who are injured. McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw, and Yetur Gross-Matos each will provide an amazing boost to the team. That could be their own version of being buyers at the trade deadline.
What makes trading for players alluring to the 49ers is that they can boost a certain position. McCaffrey is a booster for the entire offense, so they're fine there. Greenlaw is also a boost for the entire defense with his energy, and Gross-Matos should aid the attrition and effectiveness on the defensive front.
The 49ers could be looking at these players and think they're enough to help them ascend. Of course, if there is a sweet deal for them to make, they by all means should do it. But the urgency for them to be buyers at the trade deadline isn't nearly as pressing as in years past. The emergence of their rookies also makes it easier for them.
If there is any position the 49ers need to improve it is the defensive line. Even with Gross-Matos returning, the 49ers could still use a boost there. But again, the 49ers may feel they will be fine once they get him and the rest of their injured players back. Those essentially act as boosts for which the 49ers don't have to forfeit draft capital.
For once, the 49ers will abstain from being buyers at the trade market.