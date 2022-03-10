If the Colts truly desire Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback, then they will need to trade for him to ensure of it.

The 49ers have a chance to play matchmaker.

Carson Wentz is no longer with the Colts, which means they have a vacancy at quarterback. Trading Wentz looks to be more about a personality/leadership issue than performance. It just so happens that the 49ers have the perfect match for the Colts in terms of a well liked leader in Jimmy Garoppolo. What looked like a slim to none quarterback market for Garoppolo now looks like a glaring one.

Garoppolo to the Colts makes a ton of sense as they have ample salary cap space to take on his contract and the draft capital to seal the deal. It also makes sense from how the team is built with a stout running game behind Jonathan Taylor and a solid defense loaded with talent. He’s a decent option for the Colts should they truly want him.

However, the Colts could still wait until the 49ers are forced to cut Garoppolo prior to free agency. Why give up draft picks when you can wait less than a week for Garoppolo to be a free agent? That way the Colts will be in a more optimal offseason position to reload the team. But there is a risk in doing that. By letting Garoppolo hit the free market, the Colts expose him to other teams who could be interested in him such as the Steelers, which could be very enticing for Garoppolo.

This is why the Colts need to trade for Garoppolo quickly.

Allowing him to have multiple options and be courted by other teams is a gamble that they might not want to afford. It’s either trade for him and take a larger hit resource wise, or run the large risk of letting him be tempted by other teams. And considering the other quarterback options out there, the Colts might just feel the need to pull the trigger.

Again, this is only something they need to do if they TRULY desire Garoppolo. If they want a quarterback who is extremely well liked, which I’m sure DeForest Buckner will vouch for, then they will target him. But the Colts do have other options out there to consider like Nick Foles who is familiar with head coach Frank Reich. Remember, familiarity played a factor in why the Colts acquired Wentz.

And while I see the perfect fit for Garoppolo and a fit for the Colts, I don’t see that they’re pressed to make a move considering he won’t be able to throw until training camp. Then they have to consider his overall availability as he’s an injury prone player.

It just depends how sold the Colts are on Garoppolo and their value on leadership/likability to surrender resources.