Why the 49ers Could Add Jordan Matthews

The 49ers appear to be set at tight end, but appearances aren’t always what they seem.

In George Kittle the 49ers have one of the best in the game at the position. Kittle can take over a game as a receiver or as a blocker. Behind Kittle is Ross Dwelley who has shown to be a reliable target in the passing game. And behind those two they have run blocking options in MyCole Pruitt and Charlie Woerner.

San Francisco appeared to be in a similar position a season ago, yet they decided to make a run at Austin Hooper during free agency before finally settling on bringing in veteran Jordan Reed after training camp had already started.

A name to keep an eye on as late addition this season might be Jordan Matthews.

After spending the first seven seasons of his NFL career as a wide receiver, Matthews has spent this offseason adding weight and strength in an attempt to revive his career as a tight end. His weight is up to roughly 235 pounds, matching that of Ross Dwelley, and Matthews worked with George Kittle and a number of other tight ends from around the NFL during the recent Tight End University event in Nashville.

There is reason to believe the 49ers could be a potential landing spot for Matthews. For starters, he has spent time with San Francisco the past two seasons, so he should have a firm grasp of their playbook. Also, as mentioned earlier, the 49ers have recently been looking to add another pass-catching option to the position, and Matthews has spent time working with Trey Lance -- Matthews was among those who were brought in to catch passes from the quarterback during his second Pro Day.

This is the type of low-risk and low-cost deal that would make sense for San Francisco. Even if Matthews’ blocking ability isn’t on par with other tight ends, adding the veteran could work. The 49ers offense is diverse enough to minimize the amount of run blocking he would have to do, while taking advantage of his pass catching ability.