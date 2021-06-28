Why the 49ers' Hands Are Tied in the Free Agent Market

When a top-level player is released or set to be traded, the first question from fans of the 49ers is, “Should we pick up this player?”

We have seen this play out numerous times, with last week showing the two most recent examples. The first coming after Jason Verrett tweeted that red and gold would look good on free agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram, and the second coming after David DeCastro was released by the Steelers.

The interest in both Ingram and DeCastro makes sense. Ingram has a history of playing with a Bosa and made three straight Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019. On top of this, Ingram had five straight seasons of seven or more sacks before missing the majority of 2020 due to injury. Adding another veteran pass rusher to the defensive line would be a good move if it were possible.

When it comes to DeCastro, the thinking among fans who think it would be a good move makes sense on paper, too. DeCastro has been to the Pro Bowl the past six seasons along with being a first team All Pro twice. Adding him to play right guard would allow the 49ers to keep Aaron Banks at left guard, where he played during his time at Notre Dame making for an easier transition.

There are a number of reasons why neither of these moves will happen, and they start with the 49ers salary cap situation. A quick look at spotrac.com shows that the 49ers currently have about $15 million in available cap space -- plenty of room to sign a high-end veteran. Unfortunately, this doesn’t factor in the pending contracts for draft picks such as Trey Lance, Trey Sermon and Ambry Thomas. The cap hits for this trio will come in just under $8 million for 2021 leaving the 49ers with about $7 million, of which the team will want to earmark about $3-4 million for in-season signings.

Going after players such as Ingram, DeCastro or even Justin Houston would be a lot easier if the 49ers weren’t locked into a salary cap hit of nearly $26.4 million for a quarterback that they are looking to replace.

When you hear of a veteran that sounds like a good addition through the remainder of this offseason, instead of asking if the 49ers should go after them, ask yourself if you would rather have Player X or Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster.