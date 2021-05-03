Why the 49ers Were Smart to Draft Aaron Banks

Banks was the 49ers' second-round pick, and he will take over what arguably was the 49ers' weakest position on offense last season -- right guard.

Trey Lance might not start right away, but Aaron Banks will.

Banks was the 49ers' second-round pick, and he will take over what was arguably the 49ers' weakest position on offense last season -- right guard. Banks will be a major upgrade over Tom Compton and Colton McKivitz and should start for the next five to 10 years.

Here are three reasons why the pick was so smart.

1. The top six cornerbacks were gone.

Cornerback was another big need, but the best ones got taken in the top 33 selections, and the 49ers didn't pick until No. 43. They weren't really in a position to take a future starting corner. So instead of trading up to get the fifth- or sixth-best cornerback in the draft, they traded down to get the second-best guard. Makes sense.

2. The 49ers traded down five spots to get Banks.

By trading down, the 49ers picked up an extra fourth-round pick. Then the 49ers traded both their fourth rounders for a third rounder, and used that to take running back Trey Sermon. Which means Sermon is on the 49ers only because the 49ers could trade down in Round 2 for Banks. The 49ers got two for the price of one.

3. Banks is the second-best guard in the draft.

That's according to NFL.com, which gave Banks a higher draft grade (6.29) than Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood (6.28), who plays right tackle. The Raiders took Leatherwood with the 17th pick.

Banks is better than him. Banks will be a good pass protector and a run blocker from the get go. He could make the biggest impact of all the 49ers rookies next season.