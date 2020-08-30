SI.com
Will Nick Bosa Have Over or Under 10.5 Sacks in 2020?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

A part of why 2020 is going to be an exciting season for the San Francisco 49ers is the sophomore year for Nick Bosa. 

In just one year, Bosa catapulted himself as a top pass rusher in the NFL. His talent is off the charts and saw him generate a ton of pressures to reel in nine sacks on the year. 

Year two should see more sacks for Bosa with a full season under his belt. That is why DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under for sacks at 10.5 for Bosa in 2020. 

So lets play with that number. Will Bosa have over or under 10.5 sacks in 2020?

I am going to side with the over.

To be clear, Bosa needs to top nine sacks this season. There will be zero excuses as to why the Defensive Rookie of the Year cannot improve that number this season.

What is cause for concern with him not reaching the over is if the injury bug creeps up on him. Bosa does have trouble with sustaining health. And even though he maintained adequate health following his ankle sprain last season, there is always going to be that worry of him getting hit with an injury. He's already been hit with a leg muscle strain during training camp, so longevity is still concerning.

Other than that, 2020 should be an all-out assault by Bosa. 

All of the pain that he carried from losing the Super Bowl is going to be unleashed. He has all the reasons in the world to go over 10.5 sacks. The motivation is there, the experience is there, and an offseason of correcting some of his mistakes. Bosa left a lot of sacks on the table last season. He should be able to finish more often in 2020.

Even with DeForest Buckner gone and Bosa becoming more of a priority for opposing teams, I still see Bosa getting the best of whoever is in front of him. Dee Ford and Bosa are still a dangerous pair. That is why Bosa reeled in the majority of his sacks with Ford on the field. 

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh can even put them on the same side and give an offense such a fit. 

Bosa came into training camp much bigger and stronger, yet he still has the finesse to his game. Everyone watching the 49ers will be in for a real treat when Bosa steps onto the field. Going with the over at 10.5 sacks just seems like a no-brainer.

