Will Brandon Aiyuk Demand the 49ers to Trade him?

Brandon Aiyuk is having a meeting today with the 49ers in regards to his contract extension. If there is still no common ground for a deal soon, it could tick Aiyuk off enough to demand the 49ers to trade him.

Oct 29, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) carries the ball against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
A boiling point seems to have been reached with Brandon Aiyuk on his contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

On Monday, Aiyuk and the 49ers held a meeting in regards to the negotiations on an extension. This is an unusual event to happen with the 49ers in June, but clearly Aiyuk has grown impatient and possibly feels slighted with the offers or lack thereof.

The meeting today appears to be an attempt to clear the air and see if it'll benefit negotiations. There is no telling what the results will be from it or if any benefit will come of it. But one thing that could happen is the 49ers telling Aiyuk that they are not increasing the offer to him.

If there is still no common ground for a deal soon, then Aiyuk could be fed up to the point where he will demand the 49ers to trade him. It's an entirely possible scenario that can play out if the 49ers dig their heels in with their offer. Nothing has indicated that the 49ers are willing to make Aiyuk a higher paid receiver than Amon-Ra St. Brown, which might be what he is looking for.

Aiyuk having this meeting shows where he is at with his frustrations, so if there is nothing that can prove hopeful to him in the future on a deal, then he certainly can be ticked off enough to tell the 49ers he wants out. The only issue is he has no leverage and the 49ers gain nothing by trading him now.

Unless the 49ers were to get a player back in a trade for Aiyuk, which isn't common, then he is going to stay. He may be mad now, but will get over it once the season arrives and will use that energy towards proving the 49ers wrong in not extending him.

Can't say I blame Aiyuk for how he feels. Dragging out negotiations is a standard the 49ers have set for years despite not being any real significant benefit to it. We'll see soon if this meeting did anything to ease Aiyuk or if he does end up demanding a trade if he becomes further agitated.

