Will Christian McCaffrey win Offensive Player of the Year Again in 2024?
Christian McCaffrey was electric for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.
It was his first full season with the team since he was acquired in a midseason trade in 2022. The result of that trade has been nothing short of phenomenal. With an entire season under his belt, McCaffrey was able to put up 1,459 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while also being an elite receiver with 564 receiving yards for 67 catches and seven touchdowns.
Stats like this, along with being an off-ball influence pre-snap, is what led McCaffrey to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award in 2023. Barring injury or a sudden drop in talent, McCaffrey should have a strong chance to win the award again in 2024. However, DraftKings sportsbook doesn't have him as the favorite for the upcoming season.
McCaffrey currently has the second-best odds at +750 with Tyreek Hill leading the way as the favorite at +700. Hill finished second in voting for the award in 2023. I don't agree with Hill being put over McCaffrey as the favorite, but regardless McCaffrey still has a fair shot at winning the award in back-to-back seasons.
So, will McCaffrey win the Offensive Player of the Year award again in 2024?
Again, he's got a fair shot, but I don't see it happening. It took McCaffrey to put up over 2,000 total yards and 21 touchdowns for him to win the award. He'll surely put up some amazing numbers again in 2024, but I don't think he'll tally the astronomical ones he did in 2023, especially if Kyle Shanahan is serious about reducing the workload a bit for McCaffrey.
For a running back to win the award, they need to consistently put up those skyrocketed numbers. Derrick Henry won the award in 2020 because he rushed for 2,000 yards. Before that it was Todd Gurley in 2017 where he totaled over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns. Sound familiar? Running backs have such a high bar to reach in order to win or even be considered for it.
2024 should see an uptick in passing volume from the 49ers with Brock Purdy further in command and possibly even improved. The 49ers are built to be an adequate passing offense if they can implement the creative plays to do so. That means opportunities should be more available for the abundance of receivers they have.
Either way, history is against McCaffrey winning Offensive Player of the Year. No player has won it in consecutive seasons since Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk did it from 1999-to-2001. Still, it's not far-fetched at all for McCaffrey to win it again. If there is anyone who can do it, it's him.