Will DC Nick Sorensen be a One and Done Coach for the 49ers?
All eyes will generally be on the offense of the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.
It is mainly due to seeing how it can evolve with Brock Purdy poised to take the next step. However, it is the defense of the 49ers that really should garner the most attention. Last season the defense didn't see it's same swagger that it has had in the past.
Of course, they were still a fierce unit, but there was just something lacking from them under then defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. That is why the 49ers elected to let Wilks go and promote Nick Sorensen to the position. A lot of pressure will be on Sorensen who has never called plays before, especially with Brandon Staley potentially waiting in the wings.
It's possible that Sorensen could be a one and done coach if he fails, or perhaps he does a magnificent job that has teams offering him head coaching positions. One thing is for sure is that Sorensen has to reinstall the dominant standard on defense or he could be looking elsewhere.
So, will Sorensen be a one and done coach for the 49ers?
Actually, I think he will be fine for the 49ers. Given how the players have spoken about him so far, there seems to be a sense that he brings back the standard set by DeMeco Ryans. Sorensen is also a Robert Saleh disciple, so I think there is going to be a mix of both of their styles.
I envision Sorensen getting back to the pass rushing stunts, twists, and all of the creative maneuvers utilized under Ryans. Meanwhile, he gets back to utilizing the coverage scheme that Saleh implemented so that the pass rush has a chance to make a play.
I just hope Sorensen doesn't abandon man-to-man coverage. The 49ers have the defenders for it. Either way, I think Sorensen will have himself a solid season that proves to be an upgrade from Wilks in 2023. It won't be enough for head coaching vacancies, but he'll remain at least for a couple of years.