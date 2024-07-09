All 49ers

Will DC Nick Sorensen be a One and Done Coach for the 49ers?

Either Nick Sorensen will find success as defensive coordinator for the 49ers, or he will be another one and done coach like his predecessor was. Which scenario is the likeliest?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen holds a press conference before the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen holds a press conference before the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

All eyes will generally be on the offense of the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.

It is mainly due to seeing how it can evolve with Brock Purdy poised to take the next step. However, it is the defense of the 49ers that really should garner the most attention. Last season the defense didn't see it's same swagger that it has had in the past.

Of course, they were still a fierce unit, but there was just something lacking from them under then defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. That is why the 49ers elected to let Wilks go and promote Nick Sorensen to the position. A lot of pressure will be on Sorensen who has never called plays before, especially with Brandon Staley potentially waiting in the wings.

It's possible that Sorensen could be a one and done coach if he fails, or perhaps he does a magnificent job that has teams offering him head coaching positions. One thing is for sure is that Sorensen has to reinstall the dominant standard on defense or he could be looking elsewhere.

So, will Sorensen be a one and done coach for the 49ers?

Actually, I think he will be fine for the 49ers. Given how the players have spoken about him so far, there seems to be a sense that he brings back the standard set by DeMeco Ryans. Sorensen is also a Robert Saleh disciple, so I think there is going to be a mix of both of their styles.

I envision Sorensen getting back to the pass rushing stunts, twists, and all of the creative maneuvers utilized under Ryans. Meanwhile, he gets back to utilizing the coverage scheme that Saleh implemented so that the pass rush has a chance to make a play.

I just hope Sorensen doesn't abandon man-to-man coverage. The 49ers have the defenders for it. Either way, I think Sorensen will have himself a solid season that proves to be an upgrade from Wilks in 2023. It won't be enough for head coaching vacancies, but he'll remain at least for a couple of years.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News