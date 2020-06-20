All49ers
Over or Under 900.5 Receiving Yards for Deebo Samuel in 2020?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Coming right back at you like a boomerang. 

The over/under series is here for another Saturday hit. This time around, the player that I will dissect is 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and his receiving yards.

Entering his rookie season, there was massive excitement about the impact Samuel would make. The 49ers still lacked a superior wide receiver. No one has really made a lasting impression since Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017. 

That ended once Samuel took flight in the second half of the season and rode the lightning all the way to the Super Bowl. When it was all said and done, Samuel had established himself as a key player in the 49ers' offense -- 57 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns was his final output. Not bad considering he was a rookie.

For 2020, DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under for Samuel's receiving yards at 900.5. So they view Samuel continuing to improve upon himself and soar higher next season. In fact, most pundits view 1,000 yards receiving as a guarantee for Samuel. 

However, his broken foot that he suffered on Tuesday may put a damper on that, especially if he misses a game or two. Still, Samuel is not a player who will allow a broken foot impede his progress.

That is why taking the over of 900.5 receiving yards is the choice to make.

I know Samuel's broken foot can create some hesitation, especially if you execute this bet in real life. But a broken foot isn't considered to be that severe of an injury in comparison to tearing something in his foot. Samuel should be feeling one-hundred percent like himself once he is fully healed.

At that point, it is all a matter of if you trust he can be the same player. That he won't feel scared to play just because of an injury. I would like to think Samuel's mental toughness will be unwavering over this injury. I mean the guy was a rookie in the Super Bowl and was gashing the Chiefs' defense like a wily-veteran.

The only reason to be concerned as to why Samuel wouldn't break 900 yards receiving is due to his teammates, specifically his teammates at wide receiver. 

For the first time since taking over as head coach, Shanahan has a wide arsenal of weapons at his disposal. The 49ers can now spread the ball out so much more than before. They are not limited on skill players anymore, so there will be a ton of players who get their number called.

Of course, Shanahan will ensure that Samuel's touches are in bulk, the same way he will want to skew the opportunities of the ball towards George Kittle and Raheem Mostert. But Shanahan has never been a guy to want to just rely exclusively on a few options. He will dial up other players' numbers and give them shots.

That is the real concern for Samuel not eclipsing 900 receiving yards, not his injury. Overall, I do not think there should be much worry. The 49ers fanbase this week has been in a state of panic over Samuel's injury when the reality is he should be healthy prior Week 1 of 2020. That is when his journey towards 1,000 yards receiving will begin.

