Will George Kittle Have Over or Under 66.5 Receptions in 2022?

George Kittle is considered one of the best tight ends in the league. Ever since his breakout season in 2018, he’s been a big name to mention and watch for.

However, he really hasn’t been a spectacular player, especially as a receiver since 2018. Kittle blocks amazingly in both run and pass situations when called upon, but the 49ers will need to see a great output from him as a receiver again. He’s too good of a player to not be utilized this way.

Last season, Kittle tallied 71 catches, which is decent, but low for his standards. Some games were missed by him last season, which is basically a guarantee for him every year as recent seasons have shown. Kittle can do much better than 71 catches, yet it’s becoming a norm for him. That’s why DraftKings sportsbook has the over/under set at 66.5 receptions this season for Kittle. He’s starting to become viewed lesser and lesser as a receiver, when in reality he is capable of going off.

So will Kittle have over or under 66.5 catches in 2022?

I’m taking the over. I think Kittle will get back to his high volume again this season. Having Trey Lance as the quarterback should make a difference. Beforehand, Kyle Shanahan could not trust Jimmy Garoppolo enough to make the throws over 10 yards that Kittle could be utilized on. Instead, Kittle was limited to just being a yards after catch player with little throws around the line of scrimmage.

Lance should be able to unlock Kittle as he can deliver the football anywhere on the field. One facet of the offense that Kittle used to thrive on was play-action. That was reduced significantly last season because of Garoppolo’s limitations under center and on the move. Lance can bring that part of the offense, which means a lot of open spots on the field for Kittle to carve out. I think Kittle reaches around 90 catches this season as a result of a new quarterback. The last order of business is ensuring his health is fine this year. Missing more than a couple games will make reaching this difficult.

Are you taking the over or under with Kittle?