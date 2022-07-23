Skip to main content

Will Nick Bosa Have Over or Under 11.75 Sacks in 2022?

Nick Bosa registered 15.5 sacks in 2021 and is primed for another monstrous year for the 49ers. Will he get 12 or more sacks in 2022?

Nick Bosa was an absolute monster in 2021.

Offenses could do nothing but pray when it came to facing him. It’s why Bosa finished the season, according to Pro Football Focus, as the most double-teamed edge rusher in the league, all while tallying 15.5 sacks. Nothing short of dominant from Bosa. And that dominance is expected to be continued next season.

That’s why DraftKings sportsbook has the over/under for sacks at 11.75 for Bosa next season. Double digit sacks should be a given for Bosa. Going forward, it should be about being able to float around that 15 sack number he set for himself. 

Will Bosa have over or under 11.75 sacks in 2022?

Over, over, and a thousand times over more. It really doesn’t require much brainpower to pick the over on this one. Of all the over/unders I’ve written about so far with the 49ers — this one’s by far the easiest. 

There is no reason Bosa won’t have at least 12 sacks next season. Health is really the only thing that can stop him because he’s shown that not even double-teams are enough. Barring that, he should be a phenomenal impact player once again. Given that he is entering essentially a contract year, betting against him is ill advisable. 

Bosa's chances of getting over 11.75 sacks only increases if Drake Jackson becomes an impact player on passing downs. You can even include Arik Armstead being a consistent force as a pass rusher. And who knows? Maybe Javon Kinlaw will surprise and be a viscous tandem inside as well to increase the help. 

Regardless, Bosa is bound to explode this season. He’s not a guy an offense hopes to stop. They’d need a miracle for that. Slowing him down is the best alternative to get and even that might not be enough. Take your next paycheck and lay it on the over for Bosa.

