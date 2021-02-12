Will the 49ers Attempt to Sign J.J. Watt?

The 49ers could be in the market for a player from the Texans.

No, it is not Deshaun Watson. The player I am referring to is pass rusher J.J. Watt. Houston has elected to release Watt from the team Friday as a way of "honoring his service" to the them. Now the free agent market has a sweet pass rusher available who can contribute immediately.

If you're the 49ers, you are definitely interested in Watt. The pass rush was a shell of itself in 2020, despite still performing a top ranked defense. While Nick Bosa is sure to boost that production, the 49ers still need reinforcements in that department.

Watt can be that player as there is not even a glimmer of hope when it comes to the return of Dee Ford. Plus, he can provide the 49ers with that veteran voice that they will lose with Richard Sherman exiting.

So will the 49ers attempt to sign Watt?

Surely they would be interested and perhaps inquire, but to actually attempt to give him an offer is not something I believe they will do. Yes, the 49ers run a 4-3 scheme as opposed to the 3-4 front that Watt has been accustomed to. That could be one facet as to why the 49ers wouldn't extend an offer sheet. However, I don't think that would weigh that heavily as to why they wouldn't bring him in.

Watt is not going to be a cheap free agent. He is still a player that can threaten an offense and be a boost to a defense in more ways than just production. Plenty of teams are going to be in on him, which will only skyrocket his value. The 49ers have never been a team to really engage into a bidding war. And the fact that they have Ford's contract holding them hostage means that Watt is practically a pipe-dream.

You can throw in Jimmy Garoppolo's contract, and maybe the potential lucrative re-signing of Trent Williams, as deals that eliminate the 49ers from bringing Watt to Santa Clara a reality. Bringing in outside talent hasn't been the 49ers M.O. the past couple of years. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch adore the core they have now. They believe they have enough with the players in that locker room. Their priority, I believe, will be to once again lock in as many of their own players in free agency.

Watt is not going to sit on his hands, while the 49ers figure out how to handle their own guys. The Pittsburgh Steelers seem like the most obvious destination for him because of scheme fit, opportunity at contention, and his brother is on the team.

I wouldn't say the 49ers are completely out of it when it comes to signing Watt. DeMeco Ryans did spend a season with Watt as a player in 2011 and he could just tap Shanahan and Lynch on the shoulder to see if the 49ers can get him.

But it is certainly a longshot situation that I don't believe they will look to attempt.